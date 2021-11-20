Andrade vs Quigley results, full card

Demetrius Andrade (30-0 18 KOs) defends his WBO middleweight title against Jason Quigley (19-1 14 KOs) at SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH on Friday November 19, which makes it Saturday November 20 in the UK and Australia. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

In the co-main event Julio Cesar Martinez (18-1 14 KOs) defends his WBC flyweight title in a twelve-rounder against McWilliams Arroyo (21-4 16 KOs). Also on the card Murodjon Akhmadaliev (9-0 7 KOs) defends his unified WBA and IBF super bantamweight belts in a twelve-rounder against Jose Velasquez (26-9-2 19 KOs). In addition, Kali Reis (18-7-1 5 KOs) defends her WBA and IBO light welterweight titles in a ten-rounder against Jessica Camara (8-2) with a vacant WBO 140-pound strap on the line. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Demetrius Andrade vs Jason Quigley live stream, date and time

Main Card: Live on DAZN

United States: Fri, Nov 19 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom: Sat, Nov 20 at 1 am GMT

Australia: Sat, Nov 20 at 12 pm AEDT

Undercard: Live on FIGHTMAG

United States: Fri, Nov 19 at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

United Kingdom: Fri, Nov 19 at 10:30 pm GMT

Australia: Sat, Nov 20 at 9:30 am AEDT

Andrade vs Quigley fight card

Get the full Andrade vs Quigley fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Main Card

Demetrius Andrade def. Jason Quigley by TKO (R2 at 2:24) – retains WBO middleweight title | Watch highlights

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo – No Contest (fight stopped due to Arroyo cut, R3 at 0:01) – Martinez retains WBC flyweight title

Murodjon Akhmadaliev def. Jose Velasquez by unanimous decision (119-109, 119-109, 119-109) – retains WBA super bantamweight title

Kali Reis def. Jessica Camara by split decision (97-93, 97-93, 94-95) – retains WBA and IBO light welterweight titles, wins vacant WBO light welterweight title

Undercard

Demsey McKean def. Don Haynesworth by TKO (referee stoppage, R6 at 0:27)

Nelson Perez def. Raymundo Rios by unanimous decision (40-34, 40-34, 40-34)

Thomas O’Toole def. Mark Malone by KO (R1 at 1:31)

Khalil Coe vs. Aaron Casper – majority draw (39-37, 38-38, 38-38)