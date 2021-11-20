Haney vs Diaz undercard: Jessica McCaskill faces Victoria Bustos, plus more

Jessica McCaskill has signed a long-term promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn. She is set to defend her undisputed welterweight title against Victoria Bustos live stream on DAZN from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday December 4 at the event headlined by WBA lightweight champion Devin Haney defending his title against Joseph Diaz.

Advertisements

Tickets to witness all the action at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday December 4 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

McCaskill (10-2 3 KOs) successfully defended her welterweight straps that she ripped from Cecilia Braekhus in a rematch with the Norwegian in March in Dallas, having handed Braekhus her first career defeat on the street in Tulsa, Oklahoma in August 2020.

‘CasKILLA’ became a two-weight ruler against Brakhus, having previously been unified at super-lightweight with the wins against WBC champion Erica Farias in October 2018, adding the WBA strap in May 2019 against Anahi Sanchez and then successfully defending the belts in a rematch with Farias in October 2019.

The Chicago star now puts her 147lbs belts on the line against fellow two-weight champion Bustos. It is the second attempt for the Argentine to become a three-weight champion after she challenged Braekhus for the belts in November 2019.

“Matchroom gave me a shot on the big stage, and I want to finish my career them – I’m excited!” said McCaskill. “We have a tough test in front of us in Victoria, she’s a great fighter and she’s been in with everyone, but I am confident I will keep my belts and we’ll move on to more great fights in 2022.”

Advertisements

“I am happy we worked out a deal,” said trainer and manager Rick Ramos. “Eddie Hearn and Matchroom have been good to us. I want to continue doing business with them. I’m happy and I’m excited! Let’s work!”

“Jessica has been a revelation since she travelled to the UK to face Katie Taylor in December 2017,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “She’s stepped up to face all-comers and with grit, determination and skill she’s a two-weight World champion – and she’s not done yet. There are plenty of big fights out there for Jess, starting in Las Vegas against Victoria who always lays it all on the line when she fights.”

Filip Hrgovic faces Scott Alexander

McCaskill and Bustos lead an all-star cast in support of the headline attraction where Devin Haney defends his WBC lightweight title against Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz, Jr.

Croatian heavyweight Filip Hrgovic (13-0 11 KOs) continues his quest for world domination as he defends his IBF International title against Scott Alexander (16-4-2, 8 KOs).

Th 29-year-old from Zagreb returns to action following a one-sided beat down of Marko Radonjic on September 10 at the Worthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, Austria. With an IBF Final Eliminator in the works for 2022, Hrgovic knows he cannot afford any slip ups as he looks to extend his unbeaten run against the 32-year-old LA-native Alexander, who has previously gone the distance with Heavyweight contenders Carlos Negron and Travis Kaufmann.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring and fighting on a big show in Las Vegas,” said Hrgovi?. “I’ve always wanted to box in Las Vegas where so many great Heavyweight champions have fought before. My opponent Scott Alexander is a tough fighter, but I have been training hard and will be ready to give the fans another great performance on December 11.”

“Watch out Las Vegas, ‘El Animal’ is coming,” said promoter Kalle Sauerland. “We’re delighted to be working with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing to deliver Filip this fantastic opportunity to fight in Las Vegas as part of a huge event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. This is a chance for Filip to end the year on a high before shifting his focus to World Titles in 2022.”

In other Haney vs Diaz undercard bouts

Also on the card Montana Love (16-0-1 8 KOs) takes on Carlos Diaz (29-1 14 KOs) .

Love penned his deal with Hearn after his impressive showing in Cleveland in August, where he forced former World champion Ivan Baranchyk after seven exciting rounds. The 26 year old is hunting down big fights in 2022, but Diaz will be looking to spoil his Matchroom bow.

“I’m excited for my debut with Matchroom and DAZN December 4,” said Love. “Too Pretty taking his throne, this my shit now.”

There’s a welcome return to the ring for middleweight Austin Williams as he faces Quatavious Cash. Williams (8-0 6 KOs) last tasted action in March on the undercard, outpointing experienced campaigner Denis Douglin over eight rounds, and he’ll meet Cash (14-2 8 KOs) over that distance in his ninth pro-outing and first as a pro in Las Vegas.

Alexis Espino (9-0 6 KOs) is in action for the tenth time in the paid ranks as he takes on Rodolfo Gomez Jr. in the first eight round fight of his pro career, and Marc Castro (4-0 4 KOs) is out to make it five KOs from five pro fights, with his opponent to be named soon.

“This is a stacked card to close our year in the States,” said Hearn. “Filip is knocking loudly on the door of his fellow World class operators in the Heavyweight division, and next year we expect him to break that door down and be involved in – and win – some massive fights.

“Montana Love is a great character and a serious contender, and I am looking forward to him beginning his journey with us in Vegas. It’s great to have Ammo back doing what he does best and Alexis and Marc are two future superstars that continue to impress on their pro journeys.”

Haney vs Diaz fight card

The current Haney vs Diaz fight card looks as the following:

Devin Haney vs. Joseph Diaz, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s WBC lightweight title

Jessica McCaskill vs. Victoria Bustos, 10 rounds, welterweight – McCaskill’s undisputed welterweight title

Filip Hrgovic vs. Scott Alexander – Hrgovic’s IBF International heavyweight title

Montana Love vs. Carlos Diaz

Austin Williams vs. Quatavious Cash

Alexis Espino vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr

Marc Castro vs. TBA