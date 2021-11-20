Zurdo vs Gonzalez tickets on sale, undercard announced

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico faces Cuba’s Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) in WBA light heavyweight title eliminator on Saturday, December 18 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup headlines the Golden Boy Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 19.

The four-fight undercard action live on Facebook Watch has been announced today. On the top of the bill Luis Hernandez (21-1, 19 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico goes up against Rusian Madiyev (13-2, 5 KOs) of Indio, CA.

Zurdo vs Gonzalez tickets

Zurdo vs Gonzalez tickets to witness all the action at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2021 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Also on the undercard Victor Morales (15-0, 8KOs) of Vancouver, WA takes on fellow undefeated Rudy Garcia (12-0, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA in an eight-round featherweight fight. As well, Nick Sullivan (4-0, 1 KO) of Norfolk, VA meets Erick Benitez (2-1, 1 KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a four-rounder at lightweight.

In addition, rising welterweight star Raul Curiel (10-0, 8 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico faces a to be determined opponent for the NABF welterweight belt. The current lineup can be found below.

“December 18 will be a night of non-stop action in San Antonio, Texas,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “We are delighted to be bringing great fights featuring some of the rising stars of boxing. Most of these fighters are putting their undefeated records on the line to prove they are the best.”

“That’s what I love about boxing: fighters willing to leave everything in the ring to prove they are the next big star of the sport.”

Zurdo vs Gonzalez fight card

The current Zurdo vs Gonzalez fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – WBA light heavyweight title eliminator

Seniesa Estrada vs. Maria Santizo – Estrada’s WBA Minimumweight title

Lamont Roach Jr vs. Rene Alvarado – vacant NABA super featherweight title

Marlen Esparza vs. Anabel Ortiz – Esparza’s WBC flyweight title

Undercard

Luis Hernandez vs. Ruslan Madiyev, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Victor Morales vs. Rudy Garcia, 8 rounds, featherweight

Raul Curiel vs. TBA, 10 rounds, welterweight – NABF welterweight title

Nick Sullivan vs. Erick Benitez, 4 rounds, lightweight