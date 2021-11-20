Stream Crawford vs Porter live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream Crawford vs Porter live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream Crawford vs Porter live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
Search
Stream Crawford vs Porter live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream Crawford vs Porter live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream Crawford vs Porter live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo
Boxing

Zurdo vs Gonzalez tickets on sale, undercard announced

Newswire
Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez
Zurdo Ramirez vs Yunieski Gonzalez

Luis Hernandez vs Ruslan Madiyev tops Zurdo vs Gonzalez undercard

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico faces Cuba’s Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) in WBA light heavyweight title eliminator on Saturday, December 18 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup headlines the Golden Boy Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 19.

The four-fight undercard action live on Facebook Watch has been announced today. On the top of the bill Luis Hernandez (21-1, 19 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico goes up against Rusian Madiyev (13-2, 5 KOs) of Indio, CA.

Zurdo vs Gonzalez tickets

Zurdo vs Gonzalez tickets to witness all the action at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2021 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Also on the undercard Victor Morales (15-0, 8KOs) of Vancouver, WA takes on fellow undefeated Rudy Garcia (12-0, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA in an eight-round featherweight fight. As well, Nick Sullivan (4-0, 1 KO) of Norfolk, VA meets Erick Benitez (2-1, 1 KO) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a four-rounder at lightweight.

In addition, rising welterweight star Raul Curiel (10-0, 8 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico faces a to be determined opponent for the NABF welterweight belt. The current lineup can be found below.

“December 18 will be a night of non-stop action in San Antonio, Texas,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “We are delighted to be bringing great fights featuring some of the rising stars of boxing. Most of these fighters are putting their undefeated records on the line to prove they are the best.”

“That’s what I love about boxing: fighters willing to leave everything in the ring to prove they are the next big star of the sport.”

Zurdo vs Gonzalez fight card

The current Zurdo vs Gonzalez fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Yunieski Gonzalez, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – WBA light heavyweight title eliminator
  • Seniesa Estrada vs. Maria Santizo – Estrada’s WBA Minimumweight title
  • Lamont Roach Jr vs. Rene Alvarado – vacant NABA super featherweight title
  • Marlen Esparza vs. Anabel Ortiz – Esparza’s WBC flyweight title

Undercard

  • Luis Hernandez vs. Ruslan Madiyev, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Victor Morales vs. Rudy Garcia, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Raul Curiel vs. TBA, 10 rounds, welterweight – NABF welterweight title
  • Nick Sullivan vs. Erick Benitez, 4 rounds, lightweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Crawford vs Porter live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097