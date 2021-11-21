Stream Crawford vs Porter live on ESPN+ PPV
Miesha Tate vs Ketlen Vieira full fight video highlights

UFC Vegas 43
Miesha Tate vs Ketlen Vieira | Twitter/UFCEspanol

Vieira defeats Tate in UFC Vegas 43 main event

Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 43 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 20, which made it Sunday November 21 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured No. 7-ranked women’s bantamweight contender up against the division’s No. 8-ranked competitor and former Strikeforce and UFC 135-pound champion.

The scheduled for five rounds battle went a full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 48-47, while one judge had it it 49-46 all in favor of Vieira.

With the victory Ketlen Vieira updates her record to 12-2 and rebounds from the defeat suffered in her previous bout against Yana Kunitskaya. Tate drops to 19-8.

You can watch Miesha Tate vs Ketlen Vieira full fight video highlights below.

Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate full fight video highlights

Miesha Tate walkout.

Ketlen Vieira walkout.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Fight goes full distance.

Verdict.

Get UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate full fight card results.

MMA

