Ketlen Vieira and Miesha Tate squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 43 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 20, which made it Sunday November 21 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured No. 7-ranked women’s bantamweight contender up against the division’s No. 8-ranked competitor and former Strikeforce and UFC 135-pound champion.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds battle went a full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 48-47, while one judge had it it 49-46 all in favor of Vieira.

With the victory Ketlen Vieira updates her record to 12-2 and rebounds from the defeat suffered in her previous bout against Yana Kunitskaya. Tate drops to 19-8.

You can watch Miesha Tate vs Ketlen Vieira full fight video highlights below.

Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate full fight video highlights

Miesha Tate walkout.

Ketlen Vieira walkout.

Advertisements

Fight time.

Round 1.

Pone presión Tate con lucha mientras que Vieira usa el golpeo ??? #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/zoJrp8c8ut — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 21, 2021

Round 2.

We're swinging in the second! Vieira & Tate battling for BW contender status! ? #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/YTcFPIQnud — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 21, 2021

Round 3.

Calculada pelea por parte de ambas competidoras ? #UFCVegas43



Vamos al round 4! pic.twitter.com/nzfU0nhsIc — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 21, 2021

Round 4.

Agresivo plan de juego en el clinch en round 4 #UFCVegas43 ??? pic.twitter.com/6Iq0RYFZNm — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 21, 2021

Round 5.

Nothing but respect heading into the final round ? #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/DVKqyrb0Mg — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2021

Fight goes full distance.

HOW GAME ARE THESE TWO?! ?



Competitive 25 put in here, will the comeback continue? #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/QKmwKmAgo8 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 21, 2021

Verdict.

IMPRESIONANTE?? Inteligente y agresiva @KetlenVieiraUFC ?? derrota a Miesha Tate por decisión unánime en #UFCVegas43 pic.twitter.com/HOHM0feoxJ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 21, 2021

Get UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate full fight card results.