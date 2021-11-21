Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter squared off at a sold-out Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 20, which made it Sunday, November 21 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured unbeaten three-division world champion defending his WBO welterweight title against two-time former welterweight champion in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card live on pay-per-view.

While producing the fireworks from the opening bell, the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout didn’t go the full distance. Porter led 48-47 on all three scorecards after five rounds, but Crawford took control in the second half of the fight.

After beating the eight count in Round 10 Porter got dropped again. He got back up and said he wanted to continue, but his trainer and father Kenny Porter threw in the towel, and that was it.

The fight was stopped at the official time of 1 minute and 21 seconds into the tenth round.

“(I figured him out in) Round 1,” Crawford said. “I figured that I had the reach and he had to take chances, and he did what he normally does. He tried to maul and push me back, but I used my angles and I pushed him back at times as well. Shawn Porter is a slick fighter. He was doing some things in there and made me think.

“I love him. Shawn Porter is a real good friend of mine. I didn’t really want to fight him. We always said we would fight each other when the time was right and I guess the time was right for this fight to happen. I tried to fight the other champions in the division, and that didn’t happen, so I went to the next best thing.”

With the victory Terence Crawford makes the fifth successful defense of his WBO welterweight title. He also updates his record to 38-0, 29 KOs and secures the ninth win prior to the final bell.

Shawn Porter drops to 31-4-1, 17 KOs. He also suffers the first defeat via stoppage. At the post-fight press conference, Porter announced his retirement. Crawford’s future, meanwhile, remains to be seen.

My timing was off and he wouldn’t allow me to get my rhythm,” Porter said. “He’s the best out of everybody I have been in the ring with.”

You can watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter full fight video highlights below.

Crawford vs Porter full fight video highlights

