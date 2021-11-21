Crawford vs Porter live streaming results, blog, PPV time, where to watch, main event, undercard

Reigning WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford defends his title against Shawn Porter live on ESPN+ PPV from Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 20. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 21.

Undefeated three-division world champion Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) is making the fifth defense of his belt. Two-time former welterweight world champion Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) is looking to regain the world crown. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout headlining the four-fight PPV card.

In the co-main event Esquiva Falcao (28-0, 20 KOs) faces fellow undefeated contender Patrice Volny (16-0, 10 KOs) in a twelve-round IBF middleweight title eliminator. Also on the card, unbeaten Janibek Alimkhanuly (10-0, 6 KOs) goes up against former world champion Hassan N’Dam (38-5, 21 KOs) in a ten-rounder at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Raymond Muratalla (12-0, 10 KOs) and Elias Araujo (21-3, 8 KOs) do an eight-round battle at lightweight.

How to watch Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live stream, date and time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV

Date: Saturday, November 20

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo

Date: Sunday, November 21

Time: 1 pm AEDT / 10 am AWST

Other selected markets

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on event broadcast page

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter live blog

4:18 pm ET | 8:18 am AEDT

This is how Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter looked like moments after they came face to face at the weigh-ins.

Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter at the weigh-ins | Mikey Williams (Top Rank via Getty Images)

3:33 pm ET | 7:33 am AEDT

Crawford vs Porter Early Undercard on ESPN APP starts in two and a half hours. The two-fight lineup features Karlos Balderas (10-1, 9 KOs) up against Julio Cortez (15-3, 11 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior lightweight, and a pro-debut of U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson, as he faces Antonius Grable (3-1-1, 3 KOs) in a four-rounder at welterweight.

The two-fight Undercard on ESPN2 and ESPN+ follows at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, 12 am GMT in the UK and 11 am AEDT in Australia. Among the bouts, Isaac Dogboe takes on Christopher Diaz, and Adam Lopez faces Adan Ochoa in a ten- and eight-round featherweight matchups, respectively.

Crawford vs Porter undercard | Twitter/trboxing

3:20 pm ET | 7:20 am AEDT

To begin with, i case you missed it, check out the video below as Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter tip the scales and come face to face at the official weigh-in ceremony held yesterday.

Crawford vs Porter fight card

The full Crawford vs Porter fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 2 am GMT / 1 pm AEDT)

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter, 12 rounds, welterweight – Crawford’s WBO welterweight title

Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny, 12 rounds – IBF middleweight title eliminator

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam, 10 rounds, middleweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Elias Araujo, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT)

Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz, 10 rounds featherweight

Adam Lopez vs. Adan Ochoa, 8 rounds, featherweight

Early undercard (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT)

Karlos Balderas vs. Julio Cortez, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

Tiger Johnson vs. Antonius Grable, 4 rounds, welterweight