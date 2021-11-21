Search
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
Stream UFC live on ESPN+
UFC

UFC Vegas 43 results, time, live stream, how to watch, Vieira vs Tate, full card

Newswire
UFC Vegas 43 Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate faceoff
Ketlen Vieira vs Miesha Tate faceoff | YouTube/UFC/Screenshot

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate aka UFC Vegas 43 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 20, which makes it Sunday November 21 in Australia.

Advertisements

In the main event No. 7-ranked women’s bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira (11-2) goes up against former Strikeforce and UFC 135-pound champion and the division’s No. 8-ranked contender Miesha Tate (19-7). Vieira is coming off the defeat by unanimous decision against Yana Kunitskaya. Tate made her Octagon return in July taking the win against Marion Reneau via third-round TKO.

In the co-main event the winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 15 Michael Chiesa (18-5) takes on unbeaten Sean Brady (14-0). Chiesa is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered against Vicente Luque at UFC 265. Brady steps inside the Octagon aspiring to secure the fifteenth straight victory and remain undefeated.

How to watch UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate live stream, date and time

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, November 20
Main Card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
Prelims: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Saturday, November 20
Main Card: 11 pm GMT
Prelims: 8 pm GMT

Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo
Sunday, November 21
Main Card: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST
Prelims: 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST

UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate results

Get the full UFC Vegas 43 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Main Card

  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate
  • Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady
  • Rani Yahya vs. Kang Kyung-ho
  • Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos
  • Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

Preliminary card

  • Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini
  • Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy
  • Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez
  • Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney
  • Cody Durden def. Qileng Aori by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Sean Soriano by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
  • Luana Pinheiro def. Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC live on ESPN+

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097