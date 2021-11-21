UFC Vegas 43 results, time, live stream, how to watch, Vieira vs Tate, full card

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate aka UFC Vegas 43 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 20, which makes it Sunday November 21 in Australia.

In the main event No. 7-ranked women’s bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira (11-2) goes up against former Strikeforce and UFC 135-pound champion and the division’s No. 8-ranked contender Miesha Tate (19-7). Vieira is coming off the defeat by unanimous decision against Yana Kunitskaya. Tate made her Octagon return in July taking the win against Marion Reneau via third-round TKO.

In the co-main event the winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 15 Michael Chiesa (18-5) takes on unbeaten Sean Brady (14-0). Chiesa is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered against Vicente Luque at UFC 265. Brady steps inside the Octagon aspiring to secure the fifteenth straight victory and remain undefeated.

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, November 20

Main Card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Prelims: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Saturday, November 20

Main Card: 11 pm GMT

Prelims: 8 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo

Sunday, November 21

Main Card: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST

Prelims: 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST

UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate results

Get the full UFC Vegas 43 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Main Card

Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

Rani Yahya vs. Kang Kyung-ho

Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos

Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

Preliminary card

Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini

Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez

Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney

Cody Durden def. Qileng Aori by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Sean Soriano by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Luana Pinheiro def. Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)