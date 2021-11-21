UFC Vegas 43 results, time, live stream, how to watch, Vieira vs Tate, full card

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate aka UFC Vegas 43 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 20, which makes it Sunday November 21 in Australia.
In the main event No. 7-ranked women’s bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira (11-2) goes up against former Strikeforce and UFC 135-pound champion and the division’s No. 8-ranked contender Miesha Tate (19-7). Vieira is coming off the defeat by unanimous decision against Yana Kunitskaya. Tate made her Octagon return in July taking the win against Marion Reneau via third-round TKO.
In the co-main event the winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 15 Michael Chiesa (18-5) takes on unbeaten Sean Brady (14-0). Chiesa is looking to rebound from the defeat suffered against Vicente Luque at UFC 265. Brady steps inside the Octagon aspiring to secure the fifteenth straight victory and remain undefeated.
How to watch UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate live stream, date and time
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, November 20
Main Card: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
Prelims: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Saturday, November 20
Main Card: 11 pm GMT
Prelims: 8 pm GMT
Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo
Sunday, November 21
Main Card: 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST
Prelims: 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST
UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs Tate results
Get the full UFC Vegas 43 fight card below and stay tuned with results.
Main Card
- Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate
- Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady
- Rani Yahya vs. Kang Kyung-ho
- Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos
- Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez
Preliminary card
- Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini
- Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy
- Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez
- Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney
- Cody Durden def. Qileng Aori by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Sean Soriano by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)
- Luana Pinheiro def. Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)