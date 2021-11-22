Lopez vs Kambosos date, time, tickets, how to watch, schedule, undercard

Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr square off in a long-awaited matchup at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, November 27. The scheduled for twelve rounds contest features unbeaten unified WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight champion defending his belts against undefeated contender live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 28.

Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) last fought in October 2020 when he secured a unanimous decision against Vasiliy Lomachenko to retain IBF title and claim WBA and WBO belts. Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) was in action also last October when he took a split decision against Lee Selby.

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr tickets

Lopez vs Kambosos tickets to witness all the action at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, November 27 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, November 27. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:50 pm ET / 7:50 pm PT.

Lopez vs Kambosos date, time and live stream in Australia

The date when Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 28. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT. Fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Lopez and Kambosos are expected to make their ringwalks at around 2:50 pm AEDT.

Lopez vs Kambosos Fight Week schedule of events

In addition to Lopez vs Kambosos fight date on Saturday, November 27, a number of events have been scheduled for the Fight Week. Check out the schedule below (all times local).

The media workout is held on Tuesday, November 23 at Church Street Boxing Gym. The start time is 2 pm.

The final Lopez vs Kambosos pre-fight press conference is on Wednesday November 24 at Madison Square Garden. Press conference starts at 3 pm.

Lopez vs Kambosos official weigh-in ceremony is on Friday November 26 at Madison Square Garden. The start time is 1 pm.

Lopez vs Kambosos undercard

Among the bouts featured on Lopez vs Kambosos undercard, Azinga Fuzile and Kenichi Ogawam battle it out for a vacant IBF super featherweight title. As well, Raymond Ford and Felix Caraballo meet in a featherweight battle with WBA Continental title on the line.

The announced to date list of matchups can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Lopez vs Kambosos fight card

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr – Lopez’s WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles

Azinga Fuzile vs. Kenichi Ogawa – vacant IBF super featherweight title

Raymond Ford vs. Felix Caraballo – WBA Continental featherweight title

Andreas Katzourakis vs. Wendy Toussaint

Reshat Mati vs. Dimitri Trenel

Zhilei Zhang vs. Bernardo Marquez

Ramla Ali vs. Isela Vera

Christina Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga Hinz