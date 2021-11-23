Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN

Boxing

Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton date, time, how to watch, tickets, fight card


Brandon Figueroa faces Stephen Fulton in title unification
Brandon Figueroa | Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Figueroa vs Fulton live from Las Vegas

Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton square off at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 27. The contest features WBC super bantamweight champion up against WBO 122-pound titleholder in a twelve-round championship unification. The pair battles it out in the headliner of a Premier Boxing Champions event live on Showtime.

In the evening’s co-feature undefeated contender Ra’eese Aleem goes up against Eduardo Baez of Mexico. The pair meets in a ten-rounder also at super bantamweight.

Kicking off the action, unbeaten Gary Antonio Russell faces off Mexico’s Alejandro Barrios in a ten-rounder at bantamweight. The lineup can be found below.

Figueroa vs Fulton tickets

Figueroa vs Fulton tickets to witness all the action at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Saturday, November 27 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Figueroa vs Fulton live

Boxing fans can watch Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton live on Showtime. The date is Saturday, November 27. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Figueroa vs Fulton fight card

The current Figueroa vs Fulton three-fight card live on Showtime looks as the following:

  • Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – super bantamweight title unification, Figuerora’s WBC title, Fulton’s WBO title
  • Ra’eese Aleem vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Gary Antonio Russell vs. Alejandro Barrios, 10 rounds, bantamweight





