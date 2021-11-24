Gervonta Davis: Anything that he does dirty in there, I’ll be ready for

Five-time world champion Gervonta Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against Isaac Cruz at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, December 5. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines boxing fight card live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

Earlier today “Tank” Davis held a “Turkey Giveaway”, as the WBA lghtweight champion, along with Mayweather Promotions, handed out 150 turkeys, plus gift cards and more to Las Vegas residents.

The giveaway took place following Davis’ media workout in preparation for his title defense. Check out below what he had to say.

Gervonta Davis: Cruz coming forward could make the fight a lot easier for me, but there are definitely challenges with that style too

“I really didn’t have a family that was together to celebrate Thanksgiving when I was young, but now I have my two little daughters, so I’m definitely looking forward to the holidays. I’m going to miss Thanksgiving because of the fight, but Christmas is going to be big this year.”

“It’s always great to be able to help out. I was always looking for someone to help me when I was a kid, so to be in a position to help others now really means a lot.”

“This is going to be an exciting fight. Cruz comes to fight each and every time. I’m just waiting to see what he brings to the table on December 5, and we’ll capitalize off of his mistakes.”

“Cruz coming forward could make the fight a lot easier for me, but there are definitely challenges with that style too. He comes forward with his head a lot. I’m definitely going to be ready for that.”

“The change in opponent didn’t really affect my mindset or my game plan. Trash talking doesn’t matter to me anyway. We all have to get out there and perform when it’s time to.”

“Anything that he does dirty in there, I’ll be ready for. He better be prepared, because whatever he dishes out, I’m going to give it right back to him.”

“He’s an explosive fighter. We have to see what he brings on December 5. I’m looking forward to it. I want to give the fans another action-packed fight.”

“Fighting at STAPLES Center is big. I’m happy to be in this position to be able to go out there and put on a great performance. I’m just a kid from Baltimore city who’s trying to make something out of boxing, and we’re here now headlining at STAPLES Center. I’m definitely using that motivation to my advantage.”

