Teofimo Lopez: There comes a point that you just have to smack these guys

Teofimo Lopez defends his unified IBF, WBO, WBA, WBC Franchise and Ring Magazine lightweight titles against George Kambosos Jr at Hulu Theater at MSG in New York on Saturday, November 27. The pair squares off in a highly anticipated matchup live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 28.

Lopez (16-0 12 KOs) has warned George Kambosos Jr. that ‘God will humble him’ for disrespecting his family, as he finally puts his belts on the line against his IBF mandatory, ending a long-running saga between the champion and the unbeaten Australian, with two previous attempts to stage the fight having fallen through.

Lopez vs Kambosos tickets to witness all the action at Hulu Theater at MSG in New York on Saturday, November 27 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

‘The Takeover’ has been out of the ring for over a year since adding Vasiliy Lomachenko belts to his IBF crown in Las Vegas in October 2020 in a stunning display. He returns to his city of birth, where he set up that fight with a brutal KO win over Richard Commey at MSG in December 2019.

Teofimo Lopez: It’s all about being the people’s champ

The 24 year old is out to prove that he’s the new people’s champion following in the footsteps of the great Muhammad Ali – and he’ll show that with a punishing KO win over ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr.

“You have to know your place and on Saturday, God is going to humble this man, through me,” said Lopez. “A lot of these people are so ambitious and that’s OK, you have to be. But the thing is, sometimes you don’t get it because you probably won’t carry it the right way. You’re not going to be a people’s champ. You’re going to spend your money on yourself rather than giving back like a lot of fighters do.”

“It’s all about being the people’s champ. Ali was the greatest of all time for those things. He made a strong, strong impact on the sport, so for George, I have no respect for him at all – at all.”

“The amount of disrespect from him, you disrespect my Mother? I told them, I warned him, his manager ‘don’t talk about my family’. I said they can say anything else, talk sh*t about me, say I am a cockroach, an ant. But once you cross that line, that barrier; f*ck his manager Peter Kahn and f*ck George Kambosos Jr.”

“I’m thankful that DAZN has picked up this fight, I’m thankful for Eddie Hearn and everyone that has played a role in this one. I’m in the zone and on DAZN. It’s a blessing to be here but it’s time to start putting people in their place, and time that they sit down and be humble. I’ve been humbled and I am humble. There comes a point that you just have to smack these guys.”

In the chief support fight Azinga Fuzile (15-1 9 KOs) and Kenichi Ogawa (25-1-1 28 KOs) battle it out for a vacant IBF super featherweight title. Get the full Lopez vs Kambosos fight card.