Jay Harris: I can’t see him being better than Julio Cesar Martinez and Ricardo Sandoval

Jay Harris faces Hector Gabriel Flores at Vale Sports Arena in Cardiff, Wales on Friday, November 26. The contest with the vacant WBA Intercontinental light flyweight title on the line is featured on the MTK Fight Night card live stream on ESPN+ in the US and IFL TV internationally.

Advertisements

Harris (18-2, 9 KOs) hopes a victory can put him on the fast-track to a world title shot at 108 pounds. He is dropping down from flyweight to compete in a new weight class against unbeaten Flores (18-0-4, 9 KOs). The Swansea fighter has big ambitions in this weight division.

“I’m really excited to be fighting back in Wales, ” Harris said. “I haven’t fought there since 2019 and I’m looking forward to a home crowd. I’m taking a lot of fans up there from Swansea, and we’ve got another local Swansea lad on the bill in Ben Crocker, so I believe it will be rocking.”

“I’m happy with this new challenge in this new weight division. I made 8 stone comfortably last time, so now I’m ready for this new chapter. My opponent Hector Flores is unbeaten with 18 wins and 4 draws, and I’ve seen a couple of videos of some of his fights.”

“I can’t see him being better than Julio Cesar Martinez and Ricardo Sandoval. I’ve fought those two and I believe they’re the two best Mexicans in the world at these lower weights. He’ll definitely be game and strong, but I’m ready for anything.”

“I’ve trained and sparred hard, and I think the fans will be in for a treat. I think he’ll come straight forward, so it should be explosive and there will be fireworks. It’s great to be fighting for a title straight away too. It gives you that extra buzz, and I can’t wait to add a WBA Intercontinental belt to my collection.”

“The light-flyweight division is very competitive. I’ve had a look at all of the world champions and those challenging near the top, and I’m looking forward to competing with them. I’d be happy to jump straight into a world title shot after this fight. I’ll see what MTK Global think and if it comes around, but I’ll be more than ready.”

Among other bouts featured on the MTK Fight Night card Akeem Ennis Brown meets Daniel Alejandro Combi for the vacant WBC International super lightweight title and Jacob Robinson takes on Angelo Dragone for the vacant Welsh Area featherweight title. Also in action some of the best Welsh talent including Rashid Omar, Ethan George, Miles Gordon, Kryan Jones, Ben Crocker and Mano Lee are all in action.