Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos final pre-fight press conference (video)

Ahead of their championship clash on Saturday, November 27 live stream on DAZN from Hulu Theater at MSG in New York, unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (16-0 12 KOs) and challenger George Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) partake in the final pre-fight press conference. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 28.
Lopez vs Kambosos final pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, November 24 at 3 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US and 10 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 9 am AEDT on Thursday, November 25 in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.
