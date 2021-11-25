Lopez vs Kambosos Australia time: How to watch fight live – all states and territories

Unbeaten unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez defends his crown against undefeated challenger George Kambosos Jr at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, November 28 at 12 pm AEDT. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Coming off the win by unanimous decision against Vasiliy Lomachenko, Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) brings to the table his WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC Franchise and The Ring belts. Mandatory challenger Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) won his previous bout against former world featherweight champion Lee Selby by split decision.

The co-feature is a twelve-round IBF super featherweight title bout between Azinga Fuzile (15-1, 9 KOs) and Kenichi Ogawa (25-1-1, 28 KOs). Also on the card Raymond Ford (9-0-1, 5 KOs) goes up against Felix Caraballo (13-3-2, 9 KOs) over ten rounds, Reshat Mati (11-0 7, KOs) faces off Nicolas Pablo Demario (15-5-3, 9 KOs) over eight rounds, and Zhilei Zhang (22-0-1, 17 KOs) meets Craig Lewis (14-4-1, 8 KOs) over eight rounds. In addition, Ramla Ali (3-0) battles it out against Isela Vera (1-0) in a six-rounder, and Christina Cruz (1-0) takes on Maryguenn Vellinga (3-1-2, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder.

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr live stream in Australia, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, November 28. The time is 12 pm AEDT.

The main event ringwalks are expected at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

Lopez vs Kambosos start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEDT)

Lopez vs Kambosos start time in Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, November 28 at 12 pm AEDT.

The main event ringwalks are expected at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

Lopez vs Kambosos Adelaide time (ACDT)

Lopez vs Kambosos start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, November 28 at 11:30 am ACDT.

The main event ringwalks are expected at approximately 2:30 pm ACDT.

Lopez vs Kambosos start time in Brisbane (AEST)

Lopez vs Kambosos start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, November 28 at 11 am AEST.

The main event ringwalks are expected at approximately 2 pm AEST.

Lopez vs Kambosos Darwin time (ACST)

Lopez vs Kambosos start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, November 28 at 10:30 am ACST.

The main event ringwalks are expected at approximately 1:30 pm ACST.

Lopez vs Kambosos Perth time (AWST)

Lopez vs Kambosos start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, November 28 at 9 am AWST.

The main event ringwalks are expected at approximately 12 pm AWST.

Lopez vs Kambosos start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Lopez vs Kambosos start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, November 28 at 8 am CXT.

The main event ringwalks are expected at approximately 11 am CXT.

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr poster

Lopez vs Kambosos fight card

The full Lopez vs Kambosos fight card looks as the following:

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr, 12 rounds, lightweight – Lopez’s WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles

Azinga Fuzile vs. Kenichi Ogawa, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant IBF super featherweight title

Raymond Ford vs. Felix Caraballo, 10 rounds, featherweight – WBA Continental featherweight title

Reshat Mati vs. Nicolas Pablo Demario

Zhilei Zhang vs. Craig Lewis

Ramla Ali vs. Isela Vera

Christina Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga Hinz