Triad Combat live stream, time, how to watch, tickets, rules, fight card, Pulev vs Mir

Triad Combat makes its debut live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX on Saturday, November 27. The event features a series of bouts with boxers and MMA fighters followed by Metallica concert. Tickets to witness all the action at the venue can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Advertisements

The main event is a nine-round heavyweight bout between former heavyweight boxing world title challenger Kubrat Pulev and former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir. Pulev (28-2, 14 KOs boxing) last fought in December 2020 when he was stopped by then unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in the ninth round. Mir (19-3 MMA) was last in action in December 2019 when he earned a unanimous decision against Roy Nelson at Bellator 231.

In the co-main event Alexander Flores squares off against Matt Mitrione in a seven-round heavyweight match. Also on the card a seven-round middleweight battle between Michael Seals and Mike Perry, a seven-round welterweight clash between Brian Vera and Derek Campos, and a seven-round middleweight bout between Scott Sigmon and Albert Tumenov. In addition, Harry Gigliotti meets Jacob Thrall in a five-rounder at featherweight.

How to watch Triad Combat with Metallica

Fans can watch Triad Combat with Metallica live stream on FITE TV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 27 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The PPV price is $19.99, with a recently added option of getting the event as part of the $2.99 TrillerVerz monthly subscription.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Sunday, November 28 at 1 am GMT and 12 pm AEDT, respectively. The respective start time in other countries can be found on the broadcast page on FITE TV.

Triad Combat rules

Triad Combat was announced as “a revolutionary, new combat team sport which incorporates boxing and MMA rules in an aggressive, fast-paced manner with the fighters competing in a specially designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds featuring professional boxers competing against professional mixed martial arts fighters.

The specific motto of leveling the playing field between the two sports utilizing crossover gloves and with holding allowed is meant to offer boxing and MMA fighters an even battleground where neither opponent has a greater advantage.”

Triad Combat fight card

The full Triad Combat fight card looks as the following:

Frank Mir vs. Kubrat Pulev, 9 rounds, heavyweight

Matt Mitrione vs. Alexander Flores, 7 rounds, heavyweight

Mike Perry vs. Michael Seals, 7 rounds, middleweight

Derek Campos vs. Brian Vera, 7 rounds, welterweight

Albert Tumenov vs. Scott Sigmon, 7 rounds, middleweight

Jacob Thrall vs. Harry Gigliotti, 5 rounds, featherweight