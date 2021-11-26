Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated WBC super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa faces unbeaten WBO 122-pound titleholder Stephen Fulton Jr in the championship unification. The pair squares off at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday November 27, which makes it Sunday November 28 in the UK and Australia. The world championship bout headlines a Premier Boxing Champions event live on Showtime.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. Figueroa vs Fulton weigh-in live stream is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm GMT in the UK and 9 am AEDT in Australia. Video is available up top.

Get the full Figueroa vs Fulton fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Figueroa vs Fulton fight card

Main Card (Showtime)

Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Super Bantamweight title unification, Figuerora’s WBC title, Fulton’s WBO title

Ra’eese Aleem vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Alejandro Barrios, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard (Non-televised)

Aaron Alameda vs. Angel Contreras, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Rock Myrthil vs. Kevin Johnson, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Kenny Davis Jr vs. Nelson Hampton, 6 rounds, lightweight

Albert Gonzalez vs. Chamar Flowers, 4 rounds, featherweight

Mikhail Montgomery vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweight