Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN
Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN
Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN
Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN
Search
Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN
Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN
Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN
Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN
Boxing

Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Figueroa vs Fulton live from Las Vegas

Undefeated WBC super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa faces unbeaten WBO 122-pound titleholder Stephen Fulton Jr in the championship unification. The pair squares off at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Saturday November 27, which makes it Sunday November 28 in the UK and Australia. The world championship bout headlines a Premier Boxing Champions event live on Showtime.

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. Figueroa vs Fulton weigh-in live stream is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm GMT in the UK and 9 am AEDT in Australia. Video is available up top.

Get the full Figueroa vs Fulton fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Figueroa vs Fulton fight card

Main Card (Showtime)

  • Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Super Bantamweight title unification, Figuerora’s WBC title, Fulton’s WBO title
  • Ra’eese Aleem vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Gary Antonio Russell vs. Alejandro Barrios, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton date, time, how to watch, tickets, fight card

Undercard (Non-televised)

  • Aaron Alameda vs. Angel Contreras, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Rock Myrthil vs. Kevin Johnson, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Kenny Davis Jr vs. Nelson Hampton, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Albert Gonzalez vs. Chamar Flowers, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Mikhail Montgomery vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097