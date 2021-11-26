Jacob Robinson expects to overcome Angelo Dragone pressure with power

Jacob Robinson faces Angelo Dragone live from Vale Sports Arena in Cardiff on Friday, November 26. Unbeaten featherweight believes his opponent may struggle to cope with his power as they battle it out for the vacant Welsh Area title.

The contest is featured on the MTK Fight Night card headlined by Jay Harris up against Hector Flores. Boxing fans in the United States can watch the event live stream on ESPN+, while IFL TV provides international broadcast.

Robinson (8-0, 2 KOs) competes for the first title of his career. He believes he has more than it takes to overcome Dragone (5-2).

“It feels good to be back after almost two years out of the ring,” said Robinson. “I’m fighting for the same Welsh title THAT my dad won at featherweight so that’s extra motivation for me right there. It will mean the world to me to win, especially as it’s my first title shot.”

“I’ve watched Angelo box and he’s a come forward fighter. So I’m expecting him to bring the pressure, but we will see whether he will be able to handle my power. He falls in a lot which can work well, as I’m a hard-hitting counter puncher.”

“I’m hoping to be a lot more active starting with this fight on Friday. And if goes well in this fight, then and I get the victory then being Welsh champion should put me right up there in the rankings.”

Among other bouts featured on the card, Akeem Ennis Brown meets Daniel Alejandro Combi for the vacant WBC International super lightweight title. Also in action, Rashid Omar, Ethan George, Miles Gordon, Kryan Jones, Ben Crocker and Mano Lee.