Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN
Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN
Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN
Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN
Search
Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN
Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN
Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN
Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN
Boxing

Live stream Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Lopez vs Kambosos Jr live from New York

Unbeaten lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) defends his unified WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC Franchise and The Ring belts against undefeated challenger George Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 27, which makes it Sunday November 28 in the UK and Australia. Boxing fans around the world can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. Lopez vs Kambosos weigh-in start time is scheduled for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, 6 pm GMT in the UK and 5 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Get the full Lopez vs Kambosos fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr

Lopez vs Kambosos fight card

Main Card

  • Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr, 12 rounds, lightweight – Lopez’s WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, WBC Franchise, and The Ring lightweight titles
  • Azinga Fuzile vs. Kenichi Ogawa, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant IBF super featherweight title
  • Raymond Ford vs. Felix Caraballo, 10 rounds, featherweight – WBA Continental featherweight title
  • Reshat Mati vs. Nicolas Pablo Demario
  • Zhilei Zhang vs. Craig Lewis

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos date, time, tickets, where to watch, schedule, card

  • Ramla Ali vs. Isela Vera
  • Christina Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga Hinz
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097