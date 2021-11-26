Live stream Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos weigh-in results (video)

Unbeaten lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) defends his unified WBA, IBF, WBO, WBC Franchise and The Ring belts against undefeated challenger George Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) live from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 27, which makes it Sunday November 28 in the UK and Australia. Boxing fans around the world can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official. Lopez vs Kambosos weigh-in start time is scheduled for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, 6 pm GMT in the UK and 5 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Get the full Lopez vs Kambosos fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Lopez vs Kambosos fight card

Main Card

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr, 12 rounds, lightweight – Lopez’s WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, WBC Franchise, and The Ring lightweight titles

Azinga Fuzile vs. Kenichi Ogawa, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant IBF super featherweight title

Raymond Ford vs. Felix Caraballo, 10 rounds, featherweight – WBA Continental featherweight title

Reshat Mati vs. Nicolas Pablo Demario

Zhilei Zhang vs. Craig Lewis

Ramla Ali vs. Isela Vera

Christina Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga Hinz