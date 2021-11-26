Yohan Lidon looks to become ten-division world champion, challenges for WKN light heavyweight title

French star Yohan Lidon moves up a weight class to contest for a vacant World Kickboxing Network light heavyweight title against Thai Limpasert at the upcoming “La Nuit des Challenges 20” at Palais des Sports in Saint-Fons, France on Saturday, December 18. Earlier in his career “Le Bucheron” earned belts in nine different weight divisions of various sanctioning bodies from 70 kg to 79.4 kg.

The rest of fight card is set to see a series of Muay Thai bouts, including the rematch between local Antar Kacem and Naruto of Thailand. Their first fight in August 2019 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok ended in favor of the latter.

The full La Nuit des Challenges 20 fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Yohan Lidon vs. Limpasert, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – WKN World light heavyweight title

Antar Kacem vs. Naruto, 3 rounds, 65 kg-catchweight