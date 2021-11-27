Johnny ‘Swift’ Smith vs Lee Sung-hyun for WKN welterweight title official

World Championship Kickboxing is back to Northern Ireland tonight, Saturday, November 27, with “Knockdown Lockdown” taking place at Stormont Hotel in Belfast. The black-tie formal dinner show features the leading representatives of the country-host up against international opponents in a trio of WKN title bouts. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Reigning RISE middleweight champion Lee Sung-hyun of Korea tipped the scales at 69.5 kg for his main event bout against Northern Ireland’s first-string kickboxer Johnny “Swift” Smith, who showed 69.9 kg. The pair battles it out for a prestigious World Kickboxing Network welterweight title. The championship bout is scheduled for five by three minute rounds.

Local Grace Goody and Kubra Akdut of Germany weighed-in at 58.1 kg and 57.8 kg, respectively. The contest is scheduled for five by two minute rounds with WKN European super bantamweight amateur title on the line.

In addition, newly crowned WKN International featherweight champion Jay Snoddon of Northern Ireland weighed-in at 59.6 kg for his WKN European 60.3 kg amateur title quest against Ranieri Cingolani of Italy, who was 59.6 kg. The championship bout is also scheduled for five by two minute rounds.

“Knockdown Lockdown” continues the series of world-class “made in Prokick” international kickboxing events presented by Billy Murray. Over the course of his fighting career “The Man” himself earned world titles in four different weight divisions.

Special guest on the night is President of World Kickboxing Network, Stephane Cabrera.

Prokick: Knockdown Lockdown fight card

WKN World welterweight title, oriental rules

Johnny Smith (69.9 kg) vs. Lee Sung-hyun (69.5 kg)

WKN European super bantamweight amateur title, oriental rules

Grace Goody (58.1 kg) vs. Kubra Akdut (57.8 kg)

WKN European featherweight amateur title, oriental rules

Jay Snoddon (59.6 kg) vs. Ranieri Cingolani (59.6 kg)