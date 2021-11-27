Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr free live stream of prelims

Watch Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr undercard live stream from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 27 in the US and the UK and Sunday November 28 in Australia leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

The three-fight Lopez vs Kambosos Jr undercard looks as the following:

Ramla Ali vs. Isela Vera, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Christina Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga Hinz, 6 rounds, flyweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Jonathan Tejeda, 4 rounds, bantamweight

The start time is 5:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT in the US, 10:30 pm GMT in the UK and 9:30 am AEDT in Australia.

Get the Lopez vs Kambosos Jr full fight card and event schedule.