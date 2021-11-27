Stream Lopez vs Kambosos live on DAZN
Boxing

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr free live stream of prelims

Before The Bell

Watch Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr undercard live stream from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 27 in the US and the UK and Sunday November 28 in Australia leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

The three-fight Lopez vs Kambosos Jr undercard looks as the following:

  • Ramla Ali vs. Isela Vera, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Christina Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga Hinz, 6 rounds, flyweight
  • Anthony Herrera vs. Jonathan Tejeda, 4 rounds, bantamweight
Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr

The start time is 5:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT in the US, 10:30 pm GMT in the UK and 9:30 am AEDT in Australia.

George Kambosos: He’s coming to KO me early? No problem

Get the Lopez vs Kambosos Jr full fight card and event schedule.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

