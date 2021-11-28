Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Boxing

Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton full fight video highlights

Newswire
Stephen Fulton vs Brandon Figueroa
Stephen Fulton vs Brandon Figueroa | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Fulton decisions Figueroa to unify WBO and WBC 122-pound titles

Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton squared off at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 27, which made it Sunday November 28 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured WBC super bantamweight champion up against WBO 122-pound titleholder in the world championship unification.

The contest went a full distance. After 12 rounds one judge scored the fight 114-114, while two other judges had it 116-122 in favor of Fulton, who consequently took the win by majority decision.

With the victory Stephen Fulton retains his WBO title and claims WBC belt. He also remains undefeated and updates his record to 20-0, 8 KOs.

Brandon Figueroa loses WBC title and drops to 22-1-1, 17 KOs, suffering the first defeat in his career.

Check out Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton full fight video highlights below.

Figueroa vs Fulton full fight video highlights

WBC super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa makes his ringwalk.

WBO 122-pound champion Stephen Fulton walkout.

Fight action.

Verdict.

Get Figueroa vs Fulton full fight card results.

