Boxing

Figueroa vs Fulton results, where to watch, live stream, start time, full fight card

Newswire
Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton Jr live from Las Vegas
Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton Jr weigh-in faceoff | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton live from Las Vegas

Unbeaten WBC super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa (22-0-1, 17 KOs) and undefeated WBO 122-pound titleholder Stephen Fulton (19-0, 8 KOs) square off at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 27. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship unification headlines a Premier Boxing Champions event live on Showtime. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 28.

In the co-main event undefeated contender Ra’eese Aleem (18-0, 12 KOs) takes on Eduardo Baez (20-1-2, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. Kicking off the telecast, unbeaten Gary Antonio Russell (18-0, 12 KOs) meets Alejandro Santiago (24-2-5, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder at bantamweight. The full Figueroa vs Fulton undercard can be found below.

How to watch Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton live stream, date and time

United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, November 27
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, November 28
Time: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST

Other selected markets
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on event broadcast page

Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton live blog

To refresh the feed click here.

3:18 pm ET / 7:18 am AEDT

To kickoff live blog, in case you missed it, here is the final Figueroa vs Fulton faceoff from the official weigh-in ceremony held a day before the fight show.

Figueroa vs Fulton fight card

The full Figueroa vs Fulton fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Super Bantamweight title unification, Figuerora’s WBC title, Fulton’s WBO title
  • Ra’eese Aleem vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Gary Antonio Russell vs. Alejandro Santiago Barrios, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard (Non-televised)

  • Aaron Alameda vs. Angel Contreras, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Rock Myrthil vs. Kevin Johnson, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Kenny Davis Jr vs. Nelson Hampton, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Albert Gonzalez vs. Chamar Flowers, 4 rounds, featherweight
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

