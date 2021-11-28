Figueroa vs Fulton results, where to watch, live stream, start time, full fight card

Unbeaten WBC super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa (22-0-1, 17 KOs) and undefeated WBO 122-pound titleholder Stephen Fulton (19-0, 8 KOs) square off at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 27. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship unification headlines a Premier Boxing Champions event live on Showtime. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 28.

In the co-main event undefeated contender Ra’eese Aleem (18-0, 12 KOs) takes on Eduardo Baez (20-1-2, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. Kicking off the telecast, unbeaten Gary Antonio Russell (18-0, 12 KOs) meets Alejandro Santiago (24-2-5, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder at bantamweight. The full Figueroa vs Fulton undercard can be found below.

How to watch Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton live stream, date and time

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Saturday, November 27

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, November 28

Time: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST

Other selected markets

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on event broadcast page

Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton live blog

3:18 pm ET / 7:18 am AEDT

To kickoff live blog, in case you missed it, here is the final Figueroa vs Fulton faceoff from the official weigh-in ceremony held a day before the fight show.

Figueroa vs Fulton fight card

The full Figueroa vs Fulton fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Super Bantamweight title unification, Figuerora’s WBC title, Fulton’s WBO title

Ra’eese Aleem vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Alejandro Santiago Barrios, 10 rounds, bantamweight

Undercard (Non-televised)

Aaron Alameda vs. Angel Contreras, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Rock Myrthil vs. Kevin Johnson, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Kenny Davis Jr vs. Nelson Hampton, 6 rounds, lightweight

Albert Gonzalez vs. Chamar Flowers, 4 rounds, featherweight