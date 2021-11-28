Figueroa vs Fulton results, where to watch, live stream, start time, full fight card

Unbeaten WBC super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa (22-0-1, 17 KOs) and undefeated WBO 122-pound titleholder Stephen Fulton (19-0, 8 KOs) square off at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, November 27. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship unification headlines a Premier Boxing Champions event live on Showtime. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 28.
In the co-main event undefeated contender Ra’eese Aleem (18-0, 12 KOs) takes on Eduardo Baez (20-1-2, 7 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. Kicking off the telecast, unbeaten Gary Antonio Russell (18-0, 12 KOs) meets Alejandro Santiago (24-2-5, 13 KOs) in a ten-rounder at bantamweight. The full Figueroa vs Fulton undercard can be found below.
How to watch Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton live stream, date and time
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, November 27
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, November 28
Time: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST
Other selected markets
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on event broadcast page
Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton live blog
To refresh the feed click here.
3:18 pm ET / 7:18 am AEDT
To kickoff live blog, in case you missed it, here is the final Figueroa vs Fulton faceoff from the official weigh-in ceremony held a day before the fight show.
Figueroa vs Fulton fight card
The full Figueroa vs Fulton fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Super Bantamweight title unification, Figuerora’s WBC title, Fulton’s WBO title
- Ra’eese Aleem vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
- Gary Antonio Russell vs. Alejandro Santiago Barrios, 10 rounds, bantamweight
Undercard (Non-televised)
- Aaron Alameda vs. Angel Contreras, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
- Rock Myrthil vs. Kevin Johnson, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Kenny Davis Jr vs. Nelson Hampton, 6 rounds, lightweight
- Albert Gonzalez vs. Chamar Flowers, 4 rounds, featherweight