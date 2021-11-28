Lee Sung-hyun defeats Johnny Smith to lift WKN welterweight title in Belfast

“The Korean Monster” Lee Sung-hyun came out on top to earn WKN welterweight title against Johnny “Swift” Smith in the headliner of “Knockdown Lockdown” at Stormont Hotel in Belfast on Saturday, November 27. The pair squared off in the “made in Prokick” international kickboxing event, marking the return of World Championship to Northern Ireland.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds matchup went a full distance, producing a spectacular all-round kickboxing action. In the end one judge scored the fight in favor of representative of the country-host, while two other judges gave it to the guest from Korea.

As a result, Lee Sung-hyun took the win, as well as a prestigious World Kickboxing Network welterweight title, by split decision. In addition, he updated his record to 56-9-1, 17 KOs and added a new belt to his collection, previously earning RISE middleweight and lightweight straps.

“Swift” Smith suffered the first defeat in his professional kickboxing career and dropped to 9-1, 6 KOs. Earlier in his career he held WKN Intercontinental welterweight title as well as amateur world title belt.

Also on the night Kubra Akdut of Germany defeated Grace Goody of Northern Ireland via fourth-round retirement to earn WKN European super bantamweight amateur strap. In addition, local Jay Snoddon secured his second belt winning WKN European featherweight amateur crown via fourth-round RTD against Ranieri Cingolani of Italy.

“Knockdown Lockdown” was promoted by former four-division world champion Billy Murray. The list of special guests at the black-tie formal dinner show saw President of World Kickboxing Network Stephane Cabrera, the first in history WKN World champion Cezary Podraza, former featherweight and lightweight Full Contact world champion Gary Hamilton.

Prokick: Knockdown Lockdown results

Lee Sung-hyun def. Johnny Smith by split decision – wins WKN World welterweight title

Kubra Akdut def. Grace Goody by RTD (R4 at 2:00) – wins WKN European super bantamweight amateur title

Jay Snoddon def. Ranieri Cingolani by RTD (R4 at 2:00) – wins WKN European featherweight amateur title