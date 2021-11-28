Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos full fight video highlights

Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr squared off live on DAZN from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 27, which made it Sunday November 28 in Australia. The contest featured unified WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC Franchise and The Ring lightweight champion up against top contender.
The world championship bout went a full distance. Although being dropped in Round 10 Kambosos was favorite on two judges’ scorecards after twelve rounds giving him 115-111 and 115-112. The third judge scored the fight 114-113 in favor of Lopez.
With the win by split decision Kambosos Jr becomes a new unified lightweight king and remains undefeated with an updated record 20-0, 10 KOs.
Lopez loses the belts and drops to 16-1, 12 KOs suffering the first defeat in his career.
