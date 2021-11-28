Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Boxing
Boxing

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos full fight video highlights

Newswire
Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr
George Kambosos Jr delivers jab in his bout against Teofimo Lopez | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Kambosos Jr dethrones Lopez, claims unified lightweight titles

Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr squared off live on DAZN from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 27, which made it Sunday November 28 in Australia. The contest featured unified WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC Franchise and The Ring lightweight champion up against top contender.

The world championship bout went a full distance. Although being dropped in Round 10 Kambosos was favorite on two judges’ scorecards after twelve rounds giving him 115-111 and 115-112. The third judge scored the fight 114-113 in favor of Lopez.

With the win by split decision Kambosos Jr becomes a new unified lightweight king and remains undefeated with an updated record 20-0, 10 KOs.

Lopez loses the belts and drops to 16-1, 12 KOs suffering the first defeat in his career.

You can watch Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr full fight video highlights below.

Lopez vs Kambosos full fight video highlights

Undefeated challenger George Kambosos Jr makes his ringwalk.

Here comes unbeaten champion Teofimo Lopez.

Fists are flying early.

Good attitude is always good.

Lopez drops Kambosos.

One more round.

New unified lightweight king crowned.

Get Lopez vs Kambosos full fight card results.

BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

