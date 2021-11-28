Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos full fight video highlights

Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr squared off live on DAZN from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 27, which made it Sunday November 28 in Australia. The contest featured unified WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC Franchise and The Ring lightweight champion up against top contender.

The world championship bout went a full distance. Although being dropped in Round 10 Kambosos was favorite on two judges’ scorecards after twelve rounds giving him 115-111 and 115-112. The third judge scored the fight 114-113 in favor of Lopez.

With the win by split decision Kambosos Jr becomes a new unified lightweight king and remains undefeated with an updated record 20-0, 10 KOs.

Lopez loses the belts and drops to 16-1, 12 KOs suffering the first defeat in his career.

You can watch Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr full fight video highlights below.

Lopez vs Kambosos full fight video highlights

Undefeated challenger George Kambosos Jr makes his ringwalk.

Here comes unbeaten champion Teofimo Lopez.

Teófimo López walks to the ring with a purpose ?#LópezKambososJr pic.twitter.com/rG17yyaaqX — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 28, 2021

Fists are flying early.

The tension is so high in this fight that even the ref got knocked down ?#LópezKambososJr pic.twitter.com/mGVcIfDlyM — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 28, 2021

Good attitude is always good.

? @georgekambosos with a big smile at the end of the fifth…#LopezKambososJr pic.twitter.com/Uck2OzIVia — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 28, 2021

Kambosos lands a few shots, but Teófimo answers back to end the round ??#LópezKambososJr pic.twitter.com/CpOqemaoP7 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 28, 2021

Kambosos survives the onslaught from Teófimo López ?#LópezKambosos pic.twitter.com/QmAdPpdeya — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 28, 2021

Lopez drops Kambosos.

One more round.

What a round for Kambosos after being dropped in the 10th!



LAST ROUND COMING UP!#LopezKambososJr pic.twitter.com/Eeha3jFeZ9 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 28, 2021

New unified lightweight king crowned.

The moment of glory for George Kambosos Jr. ?#LópezKambososJr pic.twitter.com/Q5DwQ36wzD — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 28, 2021

