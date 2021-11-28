Lopez vs Kambosos results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Unbeaten lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez defends his unified belts against undefeated contender George Kambosos Jr live stream on DAZN from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 27. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, November 28.

Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) won his previous bout in October 2020 by unanimous decision against Vasiliy Lomachenko to retain his IBF title and claim WBO and WBA straps. Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) was in action also last October when he defeated former featherweight world champion Lee Selby by split decision.

In the co-main event Azinga Fuzile (15-1, 9 KOs) and Kenichi Ogawa (25-1-1, 28 KOs) battle it out for a vacant IBF super featherweight title. Among other bouts, Raymond Ford (9-0-1, 5 KOs) faces Felix Caraballo (13-3-2, 9 KOs) for WBA Continental featherweight belt, and Zhilei Zhang (22-0-1, 17 KOs) takes on Craig Lewis (14-4-1, 8 KOs) at heavyweight.

How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr live stream, date and time

Main Card: Live on DAZN

United States: Sat, Nov 27 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom: Sun, Nov 28 at 1 am GMT

Australia: Sun, Nov 28 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST

Undercard: Live on FIGHTMAG

United States: Sat, Nov 27 at 6:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT

United Kingdom: Sat, Nov 27 at 11:30 pm GMT

Australia: Sun, Nov 28 at 10:30 am AEDT / 7:30 am AWST

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr live blog

3:21 pm ET / 7:21 am AEDT

In case you missed, here is the video of final Lopez vs Kambosos faceoff at the weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show.

3:18 pm ET / 7:18 am AEDT

Kicking off Lopez vs Kambosos live blog. Check out the event trailer and full fight card comprising seven bouts, below.

Lopez vs Kambosos Jr fight card

The full Lopez vs Kambosos fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr, 12 rounds, lightweight – Lopez’s WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, WBC Franchise and The Ring lightweight titles

Azinga Fuzile vs. Kenichi Ogawa, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant IBF super featherweight title

Raymond Ford vs. Felix Caraballo, 10 rounds, featherweight – WBA Continental featherweight title

Zhilei Zhang vs. Craig Lewis, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Ramla Ali vs. Isela Vera, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Christina Cruz vs. Maryguenn Vellinga Hinz, 6 rounds, flyweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Jonathan Tejeda, 4 rounds, bantamweight