Video: Kenichi Ogawa decisions Azinga Fuzile to win IBF super featherweight title

Japanese Kenichi Ogawa (26-1-1, 18 KOs, 1 NC) secured a vacant IBF super featherweight title when he faced and defeated South African Azinga Fuzile (15-1, 9 KOs) in Lopez vs Kambosos co-feature live on DAZN from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday November 27, which made it Sunday November 28 in Australia. After twelve rounds one judge scored the fight 114-111, while two others had it 115-110 all in favor of Ogawa.

Check out Kenichi Ogawa vs Azinga Fuzile full fight video highlights up top and get Lopez vs Kambosos full fight card results.