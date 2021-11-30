Search
Bellator 272 fight card, tickets, how to watch, schedule, Pettis vs Horiguchi

Sergio Pettis vs Kyoji Horiguchi tops Bellator 272
Sergio Pettis | Bellator MMA

Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi

Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 3. MMA event features a series of bouts with the 135-pound title contested in the headline of the show.

Newly-crowned Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis makes the first defense of his belt against former champion and current Rizin bantamweight titleholder Kyoji Horiguchi. Pettis (21-5) claimed the belt by unanimous decision against former champion Juan Archuleta in May. Horiguchi (29-3) was in action late last year when he stopped Kai Asakura in the first round of their rematch to become a new Rizin 135-pound champion.

In the co-main event ranked No.4 featherweight Emmanuel Sanchez (20-6) faces off the division’s ranked No.9 competitor Jeremy Kennedy (16-3, 1 NC). Also on the card Josh Hill (20-4) meets Jared Scoggins (10-1) at bantamweight, and ranked No.5 middleweight Johnny Eblen (9-0) takes on Collin Huckbody (10-3).

Bellator 272 tickets

Bellator 272 tickets to witness all the action at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 3 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi, date and time

MMA fans can watch Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi live stream on Showtime. The date is Friday, December 3. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Bellator 272 free live stream of preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube, and on Pluto TV.

Bellator 272 fight card

The full Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi – Pettis’ Bellator MMA bantamweight title
  • Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Jeremy Kennedy
  • Josh Hill vs. Jared Scoggins
  • Johnny Eblen vs. Collin Huckbody

Preliminary Card

  • Alexander Shabliy vs. Bobby King
  • John de Jesus vs. Kai Kamaka III
  • Levan Chokheli vs. Vinicius de Jesus
  • Justin Montalvo vs. Jacob Bohn
  • Killys Mota vs. Mike Hamel
  • Dan Moret vs. Spike Carlyle
  • Oliver Enkamp vs. Kyle Crutchmer
