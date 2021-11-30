Bellator 272 fight card, tickets, how to watch, schedule, Pettis vs Horiguchi

Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 3. MMA event features a series of bouts with the 135-pound title contested in the headline of the show.

Newly-crowned Bellator bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis makes the first defense of his belt against former champion and current Rizin bantamweight titleholder Kyoji Horiguchi. Pettis (21-5) claimed the belt by unanimous decision against former champion Juan Archuleta in May. Horiguchi (29-3) was in action late last year when he stopped Kai Asakura in the first round of their rematch to become a new Rizin 135-pound champion.

In the co-main event ranked No.4 featherweight Emmanuel Sanchez (20-6) faces off the division’s ranked No.9 competitor Jeremy Kennedy (16-3, 1 NC). Also on the card Josh Hill (20-4) meets Jared Scoggins (10-1) at bantamweight, and ranked No.5 middleweight Johnny Eblen (9-0) takes on Collin Huckbody (10-3).

Bellator 272 tickets

Bellator 272 tickets to witness all the action at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 3 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi, date and time

MMA fans can watch Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi live stream on Showtime. The date is Friday, December 3. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Bellator 272 free live stream of preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on Bellator MMA and Showtime Sports channels on YouTube, and on Pluto TV.

Bellator 272 fight card

The full Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi – Pettis’ Bellator MMA bantamweight title

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Josh Hill vs. Jared Scoggins

Johnny Eblen vs. Collin Huckbody

Preliminary Card

Alexander Shabliy vs. Bobby King

John de Jesus vs. Kai Kamaka III

Levan Chokheli vs. Vinicius de Jesus

Justin Montalvo vs. Jacob Bohn

Killys Mota vs. Mike Hamel

Dan Moret vs. Spike Carlyle

Oliver Enkamp vs. Kyle Crutchmer