Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz Fight Week schedule, tickets, how to watch, date, time, PPV price, full card

Undefeated five-time three-division world champion Gervonta Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against Isaac Cruz at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday December 5, which makes it Monday December 6 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the four-fight card live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

In his previous bout in June, Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) moved up a weight class and claimed the WBA super lightweight title against Mario Barrios by TKO in the eleventh round. In October 2020 he knocked out Leo Santa Cruz in Round 6 and made the first successful defense of his WBA lightweight belt. Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) was in action in June when he scored a unanimous decision against former WBC super featherweight champion Francisco Vargas. He took the fight against Davis on a month notice replacing Rolando Romero.

A number of events have been scheduled for Davis vs Cruz Fight Week, leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. Check out the schedule below.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz tickets

Davis vs Cruz tickets to witness all the action at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, December 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz live stream

Boxing fans can watch Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz live on pay-per-view on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, December 5 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The PPV price is $74.99 USD.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz broadcast in the UK and Australia is yet to be confirmed.

Davis vs Cruz Fight Week schedule of events

Wednesday, December 1

Davis vs Cruz Fight Week kicks off with Media Workout held on Wednesday, December 1 at Wild Card Boxing in Los Angeles, CA. The start time is 5 pm ET / 2 pm.

The list of participants includes Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz, Sergio Garcia and Sebastian Fundora. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Thursday, December 2

The final Davis vs Cruz pre-fight press conference featuring the main event fighters is on Thursday, December 2. Live stream on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube from J.W. Marriott L.A begins at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

Friday, December 3

Davis vs Cruz PPV undercard press conference is on Friday, December 3. Live stream on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube from J.W. Marriott L.A starts at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

The list of participants includes Sebastian Fundora, Sergio Garcia, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Carlos Adames, Eduardo Ramirez and Miguel Marriaga.

Saturday, December 4

The official Davis vs Cruz weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Saturday, December 4 starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT. Live stream from J.W. Marriott L.A is available on on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Sunday, December 5

Davis vs Cruz fight date is Sunday, December 5. STAPLES Center doors open at 3 pm. The action inside the squared circle is scheduled to kick off at 3:05 pm.

Davis vs Cruz live on Showtime PPV begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Davis vs Cruz post-fight press conference follows the event. Live stream is available on SHOWTIME Sports channel on YouTube.

Davis vs Cruz undercard

In Davis vs Cruz co-feature Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KOs) and Sergio Garcia (33-0, 14 KOs) square off in the WBC super welterweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Also on the PPV undercard Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-3, 10 KOs) goes up against Carlos Adames (20-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder at middleweight. Kicking off the action Eduardo Ramirez (25-2-3, 12 KOs) meets Miguel Marriaga (30-4, 26 KOs) in a ten-rounder at featherweight.

The full Davis vs Cruz fight card, including the six-fight non-televised lineup, can be found below.

Davis vs Cruz fight card

The full Davis vs Cruz fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (PPV)

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA (regular) lightweight title

Sebastian Fundora vs. Sergio Garcia, 12 rounds, super welterweight – WBC super welterweight title eliminator

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Carlos Adames, 10 rounds, middleweight

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Miguel Marriaga, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Luis Arias vs. Vaughn Alexander, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Malik Warren vs. Eric Manriquez, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Darynn Leyva, 4 rounds, welterweight

Carlos Garcon vs. Jason Soto, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Ava Knight vs. Indeya Smith, 8 rounds, super flyweight

Mia Ellis vs. Elizabeth Tuani, 4 rounds, super featherweight