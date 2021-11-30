Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz Fight Week, schedule, card, tickets, time, where to watch

Undefeated Devin Haney faces Joseph Diaz Jr live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 4, which makes it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds contest features reigning WBC lightweight champion making the fourth defense of his belt against interim titleholder and former IBF super featherweight ruler.

Haney (26-0. 15 KOs) made three successful defenses of his WBC lightweight title by unanimous decision against Jorge Linares, Yuriorkis Gamboa and Alfredo Santiago. ‘JoJo’ Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KOs) took WBC interim lightweight belt by unanimous decision against Javier Fortuna, following a majority draw with Shavkat Rakhimov and the win by UD against Tevin Farmer in IBF super featherweight championship.

How to watch Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz live stream, date and time

Boxing fans can watch Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, December 4. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11:15 pm ET / 8:15 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia the Haney vs Diaz airs live stream on DAZN on Sunday, December 5. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT, respectively. The headline-bout is expected at around 4:15 am GMT / 3:15 pm AEDT.

Haney vs Diaz Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Haney vs Diaz Fight Week, leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the ring. Check out the schedule below (all times local).

Haney vs Diaz media workout is on Wednesday, December 1 at MGM Grand. The start time is scheduled for 3 pm.

The final Haney vs Diaz pre-fight press conference is on Thursday, December 2 at MGM Grand. Live press conference begins at 1 pm following pre-interviews.

The official Haney vs Diaz weigh-in ceremony is conduced on Friday, December 3 at MGM Grand. The start time is set for 1 pm.

Haney vs Diaz undercard

Among the bouts featured on Haney vs Diaz undercard, Jessica McCaskill (10-2) makes the second defense of her undisputed welterweight title following a pair of wins against former champion Cecilia Braekhus. Her opponent is former IBF lightweight champion Victoria Bustos (22-6), who previously challenged for undisputed welterweight title, but fell short against then champion Braekhus.

Also on the card Filip Hrgovic (13-0 11 KOs) defends his IBF International heavyweight title against Scott Alexander (16-4-2, 8 KOs), and Montana Love (16-0-1 8 KOs) battles it out against Carlos Diaz (29-1 14 KOs) at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Haney vs Diaz fight card

The full Haney vs Diaz fight card looks as the following:

Devin Haney vs. Joseph Diaz, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s WBC lightweight title

Filip Hrgovic vs. Scott Alexander, 10 rounds, heavyweight – Hrgovic’s IBF International heavyweight title

Montana Love vs. Carlos Diaz, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Jessica McCaskill vs. Victoria Bustos, 10 rounds, welterweight – McCaskill’s undisputed welterweight title

Austin Williams vs. Quatavious Cash, 8 rounds, middleweight

Alexis Espino vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Ronaldo Solis, 6 rounds, super featherweight