Boxing
Boxing

Luis Arias vs Vaughn Alexander tops Davis vs Cruz non-televised undercard

Newswire
Luis Arias vs Vaughn Alexander tops Davis vs Cruz undercard
Luis Arias | Sean Michael Ham Mayweather Promotions

Gervonta Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against Isaac Cruz at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, December 5. The contest headlines the four-fight card live on pay-per-view on Showtime. The six-fight non-televised lineup has been announced today, featuring super welterweight contender Luis Arias up against veteran Vaughn Alexander in the ten-round headliner.

Davis vs Cruz tickets to witness all the action at STAPLES Center on Sunday, December 5 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Born in Milwaukee, Arias (19-2-1, 9 KOs) returned to the ring in June and earned a career-best victory in defeating former unified champion Jarrett Hurd on the Mayweather vs. Paul Showtime PPV undercard. The 31-year-old has faced top competition throughout his career, including going the distance with former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs in a 2017 duel. Arias racked up wins in his first 18 pro fights after turning pro in 2012 and the Mayweather Promotions’ fighter now trains in Las Vegas.

He will be opposed by the St. Louis-native Alexander (15-6-1, 9 KOs), who most recently fought to a split-draw against Winfred Harris Jr. in August. The older brother of former two-division champion Devon, Alexander owns a victory over previously unbeaten Money Powell IV in 2019.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz undercard announced, PPV start time set

The undercard will also feature undefeated prospects entering the ring as Baltimore’s Malik Warren (5-0, 5 KOs) takes on Eric Manriquez (7-12-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight attraction, Washington, D.C.’s Jalil Hackett (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round welterweight showdown against Darynn Leyva (1-2-1, 1 KO), and heavyweight Carlos Garcon (2-0, 2 KOs) battling Jason Soto (3-1-1, 3 KOs) in a four-round duel.

A pair of female fights round out the lineup, as super flyweight contender Ava Knight (19-2-5, 5 KOs) faces New Orleans-native Indeya Smith (2-3-2, 1 KO) in an eight-round bout, and unbeaten prospect Mia Ellis (2-0, 2 KOs) competes in a four-round super featherweight contest against Elizabeth Tuani (1-4, 2 KOs).

Davis vs Cruz fight card

The full Davis vs Cruz fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

  • Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA (regular) lightweight title
  • Sebastian Fundora vs. Sergio Garcia, 12 rounds, super welterweight – WBC super welterweight title eliminator
  • Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Carlos Adames, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Eduardo Ramirez vs. Miguel Marriaga, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard (non-televised)

  • Luis Arias vs. Vaughn Alexander, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Malik Warren vs. Eric Manriquez, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Jalil Hackett vs. Darynn Leyva, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Carlos Garcon vs. Jason Soto, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Ava Knight vs. Indeya Smith, 8 rounds, super flyweight
  • Mia Ellis vs. Elizabeth Tuani, 4 rounds, super featherweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

