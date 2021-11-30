Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 44 fight card, Font vs Aldo

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 4, which makes it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia.

In the main event Rob Font squares off against Jose Aldo in a five-rounder at bantamweight. Font (19-4) is riding the four-win streak. In his previous bout in May he defeated Cody Garbrandt by unanimous decision, following the first-round TKO of Marlon Moraes last December. Aldo (30-7), former UFC featherweight champion and bantamweight title challenger, was last in action in August when he took a unanimous decision against Pedro Munhoz. Late last year he similarly defeated Marlon Vera.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event Brad Riddell is looking to secure his eighth straight victory when he faces fellow-lightweight Rafael Fiziev, who won four bouts in a row. Riddell (10-1) last fought in June when he beat Drew Dober by unanimous decision. Fiziev (10-1) is also coming off the win by unanimous decision against Bobby Green scored in August.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC Vegas 44 fight card card, Jimmy Crute (12-2) takes on Jamahal Hill (8-1, 1 NC) at light heavyweight and Jake Matthews (17-5) faces Jeremiah Wells (9-2-1) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo fight card

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT)

  • Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo
  • Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev
  • Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill
  • Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Preliminary card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT)

  • Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic
  • Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
  • Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells
  • Mallory Martin vs. Cheyanne Buys
  • William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield
  • Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles
  • Philipe Lins vs. Azamat Murzakanov
  • Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall
  • Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales
