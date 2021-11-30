UFC Vegas 44 fight card, Font vs Aldo

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 4, which makes it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia.

In the main event Rob Font squares off against Jose Aldo in a five-rounder at bantamweight. Font (19-4) is riding the four-win streak. In his previous bout in May he defeated Cody Garbrandt by unanimous decision, following the first-round TKO of Marlon Moraes last December. Aldo (30-7), former UFC featherweight champion and bantamweight title challenger, was last in action in August when he took a unanimous decision against Pedro Munhoz. Late last year he similarly defeated Marlon Vera.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event Brad Riddell is looking to secure his eighth straight victory when he faces fellow-lightweight Rafael Fiziev, who won four bouts in a row. Riddell (10-1) last fought in June when he beat Drew Dober by unanimous decision. Fiziev (10-1) is also coming off the win by unanimous decision against Bobby Green scored in August.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC Vegas 44 fight card card, Jimmy Crute (12-2) takes on Jamahal Hill (8-1, 1 NC) at light heavyweight and Jake Matthews (17-5) faces Jeremiah Wells (9-2-1) at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo fight card

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT)

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev

Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Preliminary card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT)

Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic

Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells

Mallory Martin vs. Cheyanne Buys

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles

Philipe Lins vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall

Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales