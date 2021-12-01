Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz media workout (video)

Unbeaten WBC lightweight champion Devein Haney (26-0 15 KOs) defends his title against interim titleholder and former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph Diaz Jr (32-1-1 15 KOs) live stream on DAZN from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 4. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Kicking off Fight Week the main event fighters, as well as the undercard competitors, partake in the media workout held on Wednesday, December 1. Live stream is available up top starting at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Get Haney vs Diaz full fight card and event start time.