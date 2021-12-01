Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz media workout (video)

Davis vs Cruz live from Los Angeles

Unbeaten three-division world champion Gervonta Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) defends his WBA lightweight title against Isaac Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) live on pay-per-view on Showtime from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 5. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The Fight Week kicks off with Media Workout taking place at Wild Card Boxing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 1. Live stream video is available up top, starting at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

Get Davis vs Cruz full fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsVideo

