Isaac Lowe vs Luis Alberto Lopez live stream from London

Isaac Lowe faces off Luis Alberto Lopez at York Hall in London, England on Friday, December 3. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds IBF featherweight title eliminator headlining the MTK Fight Night card. Boxing fans in the United States can watch the event live stream on ESPN+ starting at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Lowe (21-0-3, 6 KOs), the IBF No. 8 contender, is a close friend and a training partner of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. A former English and Commonwealth featherweight champion, Lowe has won seven consecutive bouts, including a one-sided decision over Alberto Guevara in February 2020 on the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder II undercard. He returned in March, notching a six-round decision over Ed Harrison.

Lopez (23-2, 11 KOs), the IBF No. 5 contender from Mexicali, Mexico, is riding a six-bout winning streak since a 2019 loss to Ruben Villa. He edged Andy Vences by split decision in a 2020 Fight of the Year contender, then started his 2021 campaign in Mexico with a first-round knockout. He entered the Flores fight – Sept. 10 in Tucson, Arizona – as a sizable underdog. In a relentless show of pressure fighting, Flores somehow survived the 10-round onslaught, and Lopez earned the one-sided decision.

Among the bouts featured on Lowe vs Lopez undercard, undefeated former WBC flyweight world champion Charlie Edwards (16-1, 6 KOs) will make his second bantamweight appearance in an eight-rounder against Spanish veteran Jacob Barreto (13-3, 5 KOs). As well, junior middleweight prospect Jordan Reynolds (3-0, 1 KO) will face the durable Blaise Paka Mukia (2-3-1) in a six-rounder. Mukia has never been stopped as a professional.

In addition, welterweight upstart Elliot Whale (4-0, 1 KO) will fight Miroslav Serban (13-7, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder, while junior welterweight puncher Shiloh Defreitas (1-0, 1 KO) returns in a four-rounder against 17-fight veteran Dario Borosa.

Kicking off the action two-time British national amateur champion Arnold Obodai will make his professional debut in a four-round cruiserweight battle against an opponent to be named. The current lineup can be found below.

Lowe vs Lopez fight card

Isaac Lowe vs. Luis Alberto Lopez, 12 rounds, featherweight – final eliminator for the IBF featherweight title

Charlie Edwards vs. Jacob Barreto, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Jordan Reynolds vs. Blaise Paka Mukia, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Elliot Whale vs. Miroslav Serban, 6 rounds, welterweight

Shiloh Defreitas vs. Dario Borosa, 4 rounds, junior welterweight

Arnold Obodai vs. TBA, 4 rounds, cruiserweight