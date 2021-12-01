UFC Vegas 44 start time, how to watch, live stream, Font vs Aldo

UFC Vegas 44:Font vs Aldo airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 4, which makes it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia.
In the main event former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (30-7) takes on Rob Font (19-4) in a five-round battle at bantamweight. In the co-main event ranked No. 12 lightweight Brad Riddell (10-1) goes up against the division’s No. 14-ranked competitor Rafael Fiziev (10-1).
Among other bouts featured on the card, Clay Guida (36-18) meets Leonardo Santos (18-5-1) at lightweight, Jimmy Crute (12-2) takes on Jamahal Hill (8-1) at light heavyweight, and Brendan Allen (17-4) faces off Chris Curtis (27-8) at middleweight. In addition, Bryan Barberena (15-8) battles it out against Darian Weeks (5-0) at welterweight.
How to watch UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo, date and time in the US
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, December 4. The main card start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 44 UK time, Font vs Aldo
UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, December 5 at 3 am GMT for the main card, following the prelims kicking at 12 am GMT. Fans can watch the event on BT Sport Monthly Pass.
UFC Vegas 44 Australia time, Font vs Aldo
In Australia UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 5. The main card start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST. The preliminary card begins at 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST.
UFC Vegas 44 fight card
The full UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo
- Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos
- Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill
- Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
- Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks
Preliminary card
- Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic
- Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
- Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells
- Mallory Martin vs. Cheyanne Buys
- William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield
- Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles
- Jared Vanderaa vs. Azamat Murzakanov
- Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall
- Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales