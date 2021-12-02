Boxing Fighters System 2: WKN world championship kickboxing in Nimes

Kickboxing world championship returns to France on Saturday, December 4 with “Boxing Fighters System 2” taking place at Salle Pablo Neruda in Nimes. The event, presented by Habib Bakir and Olivier Cerdan, features some of the best representatives of the country-host up against international opponents in a series of WKN title bouts.

In the main event Christian Berthely and Giorgi Kankava of Georgia battle it out for a prestigious World Kickboxing Network super welterweight title. In the co-main event Hakim Ketaieb and Antonio Campoy of Spain square off in WKN World super lightweight championship bout.

The rest of previously announced fight card suffered several changes. The scheduled WKN World super heavyweight title eliminator between Fabrice Aurieng and Frederic Sinistra of Belgium has been canceled, as the latter contracted COVID-19.

Also, due to new restrictions, Florian Kroger of Germany and Milan Kratochvila of Slovakia are no longer partaking in the WKN super middleweight Grand Prix. The are replaced by Luca Carnevali and Alessio Zeloni of Italy. The four-man tournament lineup also includes local Tarik Benhamed and Raimonds Aukstikalnis of Latvia.

In addition, French Bryan Lang is now set to face Mehdi Jraifi of Spain, who replaced Kevin Burmester of Germany. The current BFS 2 Nimes fight card can be found below.

BFS 2 fight card

Main Card

WKN World super welterweight title, kickboxing

Christian Berthely vs. Giorgi Kankava

WKN World super lightweight title, oriental rules

Hakim Ketaieb vs. Antonio Campoy

WKN super middleweight Grand Prix, oriental rules

Tarik Benhamed

Raimonds Aukstikalnis

Luca Carnevali

Alessio Zeloni

WKN International bout, 63.5 kg, oriental rules

Bryan Lang vs. Mehdi Jraifi

Undercard

Clement Adrover vs. Paolo Cannito

Sofiane Meddar vs. Luc Genieys

Dawson Delys vs. Mamedy Camara

Mounir Mrah vs. Ridah Mezaguia

Dylan Antoine vs. Simon Gaillard