Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Kickboxing

Boxing Fighters System 2: WKN world championship kickboxing in Nimes

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

BFS 2 Nimes

Kickboxing world championship returns to France on Saturday, December 4 with “Boxing Fighters System 2” taking place at Salle Pablo Neruda in Nimes. The event, presented by Habib Bakir and Olivier Cerdan, features some of the best representatives of the country-host up against international opponents in a series of WKN title bouts.

Advertisements

In the main event Christian Berthely and Giorgi Kankava of Georgia battle it out for a prestigious World Kickboxing Network super welterweight title. In the co-main event Hakim Ketaieb and Antonio Campoy of Spain square off in WKN World super lightweight championship bout.

The rest of previously announced fight card suffered several changes. The scheduled WKN World super heavyweight title eliminator between Fabrice Aurieng and Frederic Sinistra of Belgium has been canceled, as the latter contracted COVID-19.

Also, due to new restrictions, Florian Kroger of Germany and Milan Kratochvila of Slovakia are no longer partaking in the WKN super middleweight Grand Prix. The are replaced by Luca Carnevali and Alessio Zeloni of Italy. The four-man tournament lineup also includes local Tarik Benhamed and Raimonds Aukstikalnis of Latvia.

In addition, French Bryan Lang is now set to face Mehdi Jraifi of Spain, who replaced Kevin Burmester of Germany. The current BFS 2 Nimes fight card can be found below.

BFS 2 fight card

Main Card

WKN World super welterweight title, kickboxing
Christian Berthely vs. Giorgi Kankava

WKN World super lightweight title, oriental rules
Hakim Ketaieb vs. Antonio Campoy

WKN super middleweight Grand Prix, oriental rules
Tarik Benhamed
Raimonds Aukstikalnis
Luca Carnevali
Alessio Zeloni

WKN International bout, 63.5 kg, oriental rules
Bryan Lang vs. Mehdi Jraifi

Undercard

Clement Adrover vs. Paolo Cannito

Sofiane Meddar vs. Luc Genieys

Dawson Delys vs. Mamedy Camara

Mounir Mrah vs. Ridah Mezaguia

Dylan Antoine vs. Simon Gaillard

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingNews

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Paul vs Fury live on Fite TV
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097