Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi free live stream of prelims

Watch Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi preliminary card live stream from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 3, leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Video is available up top.
Bellator 272 preliminary card looks as the following:
- Alexander Shabliy vs. Bobby King
- John de Jesus vs. Kai Kamaka III
- Levan Chokheli vs. Vinicius de Jesus
- Justin Montalvo vs. Jacob Bohn
- Killys Mota vs. Mike Hamel
- Dan Moret vs. Spike Carlyle
- Oliver Enkamp vs. Kyle Crutchmer
