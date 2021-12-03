Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi free live stream of prelims

Watch Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi preliminary card live stream from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 3, leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. Video is available up top.

Bellator 272 preliminary card looks as the following:

Alexander Shabliy vs. Bobby King

John de Jesus vs. Kai Kamaka III

Levan Chokheli vs. Vinicius de Jesus

Justin Montalvo vs. Jacob Bohn

Killys Mota vs. Mike Hamel

Dan Moret vs. Spike Carlyle

Oliver Enkamp vs. Kyle Crutchmer

Get Bellator 272 full fight card and event schedule.