Bellator 272 weigh in-results: Pettis vs Horiguchi official, one fighter heavy (video)

Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi features a series of MMA bouts with bantamweight title contested on the night live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, December 3. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Reigning bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis weighed in at 134 for his first title defense against former titleholder and current Rizin bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi, who showed 134.5. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Bellator 272 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Other MMA fans can watch the fight live on Showtime.

Featherweights Emmanuel Sanchez and Jeremy Kennedy came in at 145.25 and 145.75, respectively for their co-main event. Middleweights Johnny Eblen and Collin Huckbody both showed 185.

Jared Scoggins came in at 140 missing bantamweight limit for his bout against Josh Hill, who was 134.75.

Get the full Bellator 272 fight card and weigh-in results below.

Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi fight card

Main Card

Sergio Pettis (134) vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (134.5) – Pettis’ Bellator MMA bantamweight title

Emmanuel Sanchez (145.25) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145.75)

Josh Hill (134.75) vs. Jared Scoggins (140)*

Johnny Eblen (185) vs. Collin Huckbody (185)

Preliminary Card

Alexander Shabliy (155.4) vs. Bobby King (156)

John de Jesus (145.6) vs. Kai Kamaka III (146)

Killys Mota (155.2) vs. Mike Hamel (155.8)

Levan Chokheli (170.8) vs. Vinicius de Jesus (169.6)

Justin Montalvo (154.8) vs. Jacob Bohn (154.8)

Dan Moret (159.6) vs. Spike Carlyle (159)

Oliver Enkamp (170) vs. Kyle Crutchmer (171)

*Missed weight