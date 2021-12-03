Davis vs Cruz final pre-fight press conference (video)

Ahead of their WBA lightweight championship clash live on pay-per-view from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Sunday December 5, undefeated five-time three-division world champion Gervonta Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) and contender Isaac Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) partake in the final pre-fight press conference. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Monday December 6.

Davis vs Cruz final pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday December 2 at J.W. Marriott L.A starting at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US and 8 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it Friday December 3 at 7 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

