Boxing

Davis vs Cruz final pre-fight press conference (video)

Gervonta Davis defends WBA lightweight title against Isaac Cruz

Ahead of their WBA lightweight championship clash live on pay-per-view from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Sunday December 5, undefeated five-time three-division world champion Gervonta Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) and contender Isaac Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) partake in the final pre-fight press conference. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Monday December 6.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Davis vs Cruz final pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday December 2 at J.W. Marriott L.A starting at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US and 8 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it Friday December 3 at 7 am AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz live on pay-per-view on Showtime.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz Fight Week schedule, tickets, how to watch, date, time, PPV price

Get the full Davis vs Cruz fight card.

Boxing

