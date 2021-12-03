Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz weigh-in results (video)

Unbeaten Devin Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) defends his WBC lightweight belt against interim champion and former IBF super featherweight titleholder Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KOs) live stream on DAZN from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday December 4, which makes it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Haney vs Diaz weigh-in live stream from MGM Grand starts at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US and 9 pm GMT in the UK on Friday December 3, and 8 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday December 4. Video is available up top.

Get the full Haney vs Diaz fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Haney vs Diaz fight card

Devin Haney vs. Joseph Diaz, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s WBC lightweight title

Filip Hrgovic vs. Scott Alexander, 10 rounds, heavyweight – Hrgovic’s IBF International heavyweight title

Montana Love vs. Carlos Diaz, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Jessica McCaskill vs. Victoria Bustos, 10 rounds, welterweight – McCaskill’s undisputed welterweight title

Austin Williams vs. Quatavious Cash, 8 rounds, middleweight

Alexis Espino vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Ronaldo Solis, 6 rounds, super featherweight