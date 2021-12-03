Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Search
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Boxing

Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Haney vs Diaz live from Las Vegas

Unbeaten Devin Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) defends his WBC lightweight belt against interim champion and former IBF super featherweight titleholder Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KOs) live stream on DAZN from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday December 4, which makes it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Haney vs Diaz weigh-in live stream from MGM Grand starts at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US and 9 pm GMT in the UK on Friday December 3, and 8 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday December 4. Video is available up top.

Get the full Haney vs Diaz fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz

Haney vs Diaz fight card

  • Devin Haney vs. Joseph Diaz, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s WBC lightweight title
  • Filip Hrgovic vs. Scott Alexander, 10 rounds, heavyweight – Hrgovic’s IBF International heavyweight title
  • Montana Love vs. Carlos Diaz, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Jessica McCaskill vs. Victoria Bustos, 10 rounds, welterweight – McCaskill’s undisputed welterweight title

What Devin Haney and Jo Jo Diaz Jr had to say at the final pre-fight presser

  • Austin Williams vs. Quatavious Cash, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Alexis Espino vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Marc Castro vs. Ronaldo Solis, 6 rounds, super featherweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Paul vs Fury live on Fite TV
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097