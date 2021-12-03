Haney vs Diaz final pre-fight press conference (video)

Ahead of their WBC lightweight title fight live from MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday December 4, undefeated champion Devin Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) and interim champion and former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KOs) partake in the final pre-fight press conference. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday December 5.

Haney vs Diaz tickets to witness all the action at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday December 4 can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Other fans around the world can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Haney vs Diaz press conference is held on Thursday December 4 starting at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US and 9 pm GMT in the UK, which makes it 8 am AEDT on Friday December 3 in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

In addition to Devin Haney and Joseph Diaz, the press conference, hosted by Eddie Hearn, also includes Montana Love, Filip Hrgovic, Alexis Espino, Jessica McCaskill, Marc Castro, Austin Williams and other fighters featured on the card.

