Taylor vs Catterall kickoff press conference announced, tickets info to be unveiled

Undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor defends his title against WBO No. 1 contender Jack Catterall live from The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on Saturday February 26, which makes it Sunday February 27 in Australia. The pair is set to meet face-to-face for a two-city press tour to announce their upcoming showdown.

Boxing fans can watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall live stream on ESPN+ in the US and Sky Sports in the UK. The broadcast information and start time in Australia is yet to be determined.

The tour kicks off Tuesday December 7 at The Royal Scots Club in Taylor’s hometown of Edinburgh, Scotland, and moves on to London the following day, Wednesday December 8 at the Sports Direct Flagship store on Oxford Street.

Taylor vs Catterall tickets information for the event is expected to be unveiled at the Edinburgh press conference.

Josh Taylor (18-0, 13 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time since unifying all four belts in May with a convincing decision over the previously undefeated Jose Ramirez. Jack Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs), from Chorley, England, is a former British and WBO Intercontinental champion.

Head trainers Ben Davison (Taylor) and coach Nigel Travis (Catterall) will also be in attendance at the press conferences and available for media interviews.

The Edinburgh and London press conference will stream live on Sky Sport’s channel on YouTube, page on Facebook and profile on Twitter.

The list of bouts featured on Taylor vs Catterall is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Taylor vs Catterall press tour

Date: Tuesday, December 7

Place: The Royal Scots Club in Edinburgh, Scotland

Start time: 12:30 pm (local time)

Date: Wednesday, December 8

Place: Sports Direct Flagship store in London, England

Start time: 12 pm (local time).