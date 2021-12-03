Shiloh Defreitas: I’m fully focused and plan on putting on a show

Shiloh Defreitas (1-0, 1 KO) made a big impact when he entered the paid ranks in October. He has vowed to do the same, when he returns against Dario Borosa at MTK Fight Night live from York Hall in London on Friday, December 3.

The man known as ‘Sugar Shy’ claimed a dominant stoppage win over Fonz Alexander during his professional debut. He is looking to continue that with another dazzling display on December 3.

“I’m over the moon to be back out fighting before Christmas, and a bit of extra money in my pocket certainly won’t hurt,” Defreitas said.

“I was pleased with my debut. I took my time, picked my shots well and executed it with a great combo at the right time. Whether it sent a message or not, everyone will soon realise I’m not here to play with anybody. Anyone can get this work.”

“The build up hasn’t changed though, I’m still focused on the task at hand. In my head I’m fighting a man that’s coming to win so I’m just focused on winning and giving everyone some Friday night entertainment.”

“The army of fans is ready, and everyone locked in to see what I bring this time around, but more than anything I’m fully focused and plan on putting on a show.”

“It’s still early days and I plan on having a long career. We’re pushing for 6 to 10 fights in my first year as a professional, and I want to be as active as possible.”

The event is headlined by Isaac Lowe up against Luis Alberto Lopez in the final IBF featherweight title eliminator. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, and on IFL TV internationally.