Gervonta Davis faces ‘underdog’ Isaac Cruz, who is ‘coming fully prepared’

Five-time three-division world champion Gervonta Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against IBF-ranked No. 2 lightweight contender Isaac Cruz live on pay-per-view on Showtime from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 5. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased through Vivid Seats. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Monday, December 6.

At the final pre-fight press conference held earlier today at JW Marriott Los Angeles “Tank” Davis and “Pitbull” Cruz went face-to-face and previewed their upcoming showdown. Check out below what they had to say.

Gervonta Davis: He can say whatever he wants right now, but it’s different when you get hit in the face

“I’m thankful to everyone here today and everyone who’s made this fight possible. This is going to be another big night. It’s my first time fighting on Sunday and I’m looking forward to it. I’m ready to put on another great performance.”

“I think fighting shorter guys is harder than fighting guys taller than me. You have to punch down and find him. But I’m coming with my top game, so we’ll see how it plays out Sunday.”

“I can’t say too much about my strategy, you’re just going to have to wait and see Sunday. He can say whatever he wants right now, but it’s different when you get hit in the face.”

“This is going to be a big event and an exciting fight. We’re fighters who like to come forward, and when you get these types of styles, we’re going to crash into each other.”

“The opponent change is just a part of boxing. I had to adapt to it just like I’ll adapt to what Cruz brings on fight night. We changed some small things in camp, but we know our mission is to get the job done no matter who it is.”

“When you’re in the ring, if you have good coaches, they can tell you when a guy is hurt and when it’s time to pick it up. I believe in my team to the fullest. With all of us putting our mind together, we’ll come out on top.”

“Even us facing off today, I’m looking to see his height and reach and things like that. I pay attention to everything so that on fight night I’m fully prepared.”

“I can’t say exactly what’s going to happen in the fight because that would be overlooking him. I’m not going to make the mistake other fighters have made. I’m ready to go 12 rounds and I’m looking forward to Sunday.”

“He’s saying I haven’t faced someone like him, but he’s never faced anyone like me either. He can say what he wants to build up the fight.”

“I’ve been the underdog like Cruz before. I know that he’s coming fully prepared and coming strong. I remember when my back was against the wall. It’s do-or-die right now and he’s coming with it, not only for himself, but for his family.”

Isaac Cruz: My hunger and will to win is unparalleled. He’s going to feel it on Sunday night

“I’m hungrier and I’m more motivated than ever to give a great future to my wife and my son. This is my dream since I was a little kid and I am here to make that dream come true. I am going to give my all to make it happen.”

“My training camp has been all about endurance and I’m fully prepared to give a great show for the fans and everybody tuning in on Sunday night.”

“It’s simple. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. He has never faced anybody that fights like me before. My hunger and my will to win is unparalleled. He’s going to feel it on Sunday night.”

“I guarantee a great fight. I guarantee excitement. I want the fans to be excited whether they tune in on SHOWTIME PPV or are at STAPLES Center. I want them to go home happy.”

“I’m very confident in any punch that I throw. Like the Mexican saying goes, ‘whichever way it goes, it goes.’ But I’m very comfortable in my own skin and in my own style. I believe in what I can do on Sunday night.”

“Gervonta is a very strong fighter. I consider him the best in the division, but he’s human and he’s not impossible to beat. My goal will be to bring him down a notch and show who I am as well.”

“I know that Manny Pacquiao is well aware of this fight happening and we hope to make him proud as a part of Manny Pacquiao Promotions. He said that he believes in me and that we have to train hard and give it our all out in the ring. Regardless of what happens, he is going to be proud of us and he believes we can come out on top.”

“It was mixed feelings when I learned that I would be stepping in to take this fight. There were a lot of emotions coming in all at once. But once we realized that this was the opportunity of a lifetime, we had to take advantage and get ready for it. Now we are here ready to take it head on.”

“We have seen a lot of Gervonta’s fights. We have drawn conclusions both good and bad. We have studied Gervonta to the fullest. Our hunger for glory is so far ahead of anything you can think of. We are going to give it our all in the ring.”

“Gervonta is a strong fighter. He’s a tough fighter. But he’s not impossible to beat. We are not scared of his speed. We have been training hard to be able to counter his speed. He has a strong uppercut. He throws a variety of punches. But we are prepared. Regardless of what previous fighters have done against him, we have prepared to counter anything he can throw our way.”

