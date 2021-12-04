Search
Stream UFC Vegas 44 Font vs Aldo live on ESPN+
Stream UFC Vegas 44 Font vs Aldo live on ESPN+
Stream UFC Vegas 44 Font vs Aldo live on ESPN+
Stream UFC Vegas 44 Font vs Aldo live on ESPN+
MMA

Bellator 272 results, Pettis vs Horiguchi

Newswire
Bellator 272 Sergio Pettis vs Kyoji Horiguchi
Sergio Pettis vs Kyoji Horiguchi faceoff | Bellator MMA

Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi

Bellator 272 airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday December 3, which makes it Saturday December 4 in the UK and Australia. In the main event Sergio Pettis (21-5) defends his bantamweight title against former 135-pound titleholder and current Rizin champion Kyoji Horiguchi (29-3).

Advertisements

In the co-main event former featherweight title challenger and No. 4-ranked Emmanuel Sanchez (20-6) faces former UFC fighter and No. 9-ranked Jeremy Kennedy (16-3, 1 NC). Also on the card, a 140-pound catchweight battle between No. 7-ranked bantamweight Josh Hill (20-4) and UFC veteran Jared Scoggins (10-1), and a middleweight matchup between No. 5-ranked Johnny Eblen (9-0) and the promotional newcomer Collin Huckbody (10-3).

Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi main card live on Showtime starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am GMT in the UK and 2 pm AEDT in Australia. Preliminary card free live stream kicks off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, 12 am GMT and 11 am AEDT, respectively.

Get the full Bellator 272 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi

Main Card

  • Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi – Pettis’ Bellator MMA bantamweight title
  • Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Jeremy Kennedy
  • Josh Hill vs. Jared Scoggins
  • Johnny Eblen vs. Collin Huckbody

Preliminary Card

  • Alexander Shabliy vs. Bobby King
  • John de Jesus vs. Kai Kamaka III
  • Levan Chokheli vs. Vinicius de Jesus
  • Justin Montalvo vs. Jacob Bohn
  • Killys Mota vs. Mike Hamel
  • Dan Moret vs. Spike Carlyle
  • Oliver Enkamp vs. Kyle Crutchmer
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedMMANewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC Vegas 44 Font vs Aldo live on ESPN+

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097