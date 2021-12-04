Bellator 272 results, Pettis vs Horiguchi

Bellator 272 airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday December 3, which makes it Saturday December 4 in the UK and Australia. In the main event Sergio Pettis (21-5) defends his bantamweight title against former 135-pound titleholder and current Rizin champion Kyoji Horiguchi (29-3).

Advertisements

In the co-main event former featherweight title challenger and No. 4-ranked Emmanuel Sanchez (20-6) faces former UFC fighter and No. 9-ranked Jeremy Kennedy (16-3, 1 NC). Also on the card, a 140-pound catchweight battle between No. 7-ranked bantamweight Josh Hill (20-4) and UFC veteran Jared Scoggins (10-1), and a middleweight matchup between No. 5-ranked Johnny Eblen (9-0) and the promotional newcomer Collin Huckbody (10-3).

Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi main card live on Showtime starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am GMT in the UK and 2 pm AEDT in Australia. Preliminary card free live stream kicks off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, 12 am GMT and 11 am AEDT, respectively.

Get the full Bellator 272 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi

Main Card

Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi – Pettis’ Bellator MMA bantamweight title

Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Jeremy Kennedy

Josh Hill vs. Jared Scoggins

Johnny Eblen vs. Collin Huckbody

Preliminary Card

Alexander Shabliy vs. Bobby King

John de Jesus vs. Kai Kamaka III

Levan Chokheli vs. Vinicius de Jesus

Justin Montalvo vs. Jacob Bohn

Killys Mota vs. Mike Hamel

Dan Moret vs. Spike Carlyle

Oliver Enkamp vs. Kyle Crutchmer