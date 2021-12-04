Bellator 272 results, Pettis vs Horiguchi

Bellator 272 airs live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday December 3, which makes it Saturday December 4 in the UK and Australia. In the main event Sergio Pettis (21-5) defends his bantamweight title against former 135-pound titleholder and current Rizin champion Kyoji Horiguchi (29-3).
In the co-main event former featherweight title challenger and No. 4-ranked Emmanuel Sanchez (20-6) faces former UFC fighter and No. 9-ranked Jeremy Kennedy (16-3, 1 NC). Also on the card, a 140-pound catchweight battle between No. 7-ranked bantamweight Josh Hill (20-4) and UFC veteran Jared Scoggins (10-1), and a middleweight matchup between No. 5-ranked Johnny Eblen (9-0) and the promotional newcomer Collin Huckbody (10-3).
Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi main card live on Showtime starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am GMT in the UK and 2 pm AEDT in Australia. Preliminary card free live stream kicks off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, 12 am GMT and 11 am AEDT, respectively.
Get the full Bellator 272 fight card below and stay tuned with results.
Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi
Main Card
- Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi – Pettis’ Bellator MMA bantamweight title
- Emmanuel Sanchez vs. Jeremy Kennedy
- Josh Hill vs. Jared Scoggins
- Johnny Eblen vs. Collin Huckbody
Preliminary Card
- Alexander Shabliy vs. Bobby King
- John de Jesus vs. Kai Kamaka III
- Levan Chokheli vs. Vinicius de Jesus
- Justin Montalvo vs. Jacob Bohn
- Killys Mota vs. Mike Hamel
- Dan Moret vs. Spike Carlyle
- Oliver Enkamp vs. Kyle Crutchmer