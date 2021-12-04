Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz weigh-in results (video)

Undefeated WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) defends his title against Isaac Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday December 5, which makes it Monday December 6 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Davis vs Cruz weigh-in start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US and 9 pm GMT in the UK on Saturday, December 4, and 8 am AEDT in Australia on Sunday December 5. Live stream from J.W. Marriott L.A is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz live on pay-per-view on Showtime in the US and FITE TV in the UK, Australia and other countries.

Get the full Davis vs Cruz fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Davis vs Cruz fight card

Main Card

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA (regular) lightweight title

Sebastian Fundora vs. Sergio Garcia, 12 rounds, super welterweight – WBC super welterweight title eliminator

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Carlos Adames, 10 rounds, middleweight

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Miguel Marriaga, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Luis Arias vs. Vaughn Alexander, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Malik Warren vs. Eric Manriquez, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Darynn Leyva, 4 rounds, welterweight

Carlos Garcon vs. Jason Soto, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Ava Knight vs. Indeya Smith, 8 rounds, super flyweight

Mia Ellis vs. Elizabeth Tuani, 4 rounds, super featherweight