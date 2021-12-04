Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz weigh-in results (video)

Davis vs Cruz live from Los Angeles

Undefeated WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) defends his title against Isaac Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday December 5, which makes it Monday December 6 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Davis vs Cruz weigh-in start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US and 9 pm GMT in the UK on Saturday, December 4, and 8 am AEDT in Australia on Sunday December 5. Live stream from J.W. Marriott L.A is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz live on pay-per-view on Showtime in the US and FITE TV in the UK, Australia and other countries.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz

Get the full Davis vs Cruz fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Davis vs Cruz fight card

Main Card

  • Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA (regular) lightweight title
  • Sebastian Fundora vs. Sergio Garcia, 12 rounds, super welterweight – WBC super welterweight title eliminator
  • Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Carlos Adames, 10 rounds, middleweight
  • Eduardo Ramirez vs. Miguel Marriaga, 10 rounds, featherweight

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz schedule, tickets, how to watch, date, time, PPV price

Undercard (non-televised)

  • Luis Arias vs. Vaughn Alexander, 10 rounds, super welterweight
  • Malik Warren vs. Eric Manriquez, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Jalil Hackett vs. Darynn Leyva, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Carlos Garcon vs. Jason Soto, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Ava Knight vs. Indeya Smith, 8 rounds, super flyweight
  • Mia Ellis vs. Elizabeth Tuani, 4 rounds, super featherweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

