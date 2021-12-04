Lomachenko vs Commey undercard: Keyshawn Davis faces Jose Zaragoza, plus more

Three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and former world champion Richard Commey square off at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia. The full undercard has been announced today, featuring Keyshawn Davis up against Jose Zaragoza, and Nico Ali Walsh faceoff Reyes Sanchez, among other bouts.

The co-feature is a previously set matchup between Jared Anderson and Oleksandr Teslenko. The main card airs live on ESPN+ in the US at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT, and Sky Sports in the UK at 2 am GMT. International broadcast in other selected markets, including Australia is expected on FITE TV.

Lomachenko vs Commey tickets

Lomachenko vs Commey tickets to witness all the action at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, December 11 are on sale.

Keyshawn Davis, the lightweight star who earned a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has a golden chance to shine on one of boxing’s biggest platforms. Davis (3-0, 2 KOs), in his first fight since signing a long-term deal with Top Rank, will face Mexican veteran Jose Zaragoza (8-3-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Davis, one of boxing’s most sought-after promotional free agents, signed a long-term contract with Top Rank last month. His notoriety soared following the Tokyo Olympics, a run that included a knockout win over France’s Sofiane Oumiha and a close loss to Cuban legend Andy Cruz in the gold medal match. Zaragoza has won three straight fights and has never been knocked out as a pro.

Middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (2-0, 2 KOs), grandson of “The Greatest”, Muhammad Ali, will fight fellow unbeaten Reyes Sanchez (6-0, 2 KOs) in the four-round televised opener.

Lomachenko vs Commey undercard

The full undercard will stream live stream on ESPN+ at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT and is scheduled to include the following bouts:

Xander Zayas (11-0, 8 KOs), the rising Puerto Rican star and frontrunner for 2021 Prospect of the Year, will fight Italy’s Alessio Mastronunzio (9-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round junior middleweight clash. Zayas is 5-0 with three knockouts in 2021, including a fourth-round drubbing of Dan Karpency in October on the Shakur Stevenson-Jamel Herring undercard. Mastronunzio, who is making his American debut, is 4-0 in 2021.

Undefeated welterweight Pablo “Pretty Boy” Valdez (5-0, 4 KOs), the popular New York City ticket-seller from the Lower East Side, is scheduled to fight Julio Cesar Sanchez (11-3, 6 KOs) in a six-rounder. Valdez fought Oct. 30 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, outlasting Alejandro Martinez in a toe-to-toe crowd-pleaser.

Kelvin Davis (2-0, 1 KO), the older brother of Keyshawn Davis, will clash with Bryan Emmanuel Ramirez (1-1-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at welterweight. Kelvin Davis also signed with Top Rank last month.

In an eight-round battle of unbeaten junior welterweights, John “El Terrible” Bauza (15-0, 6 KOs) will face Michael “Boy Wonder” Williams Jr. (19-0, 12 KOs). Bauza is coming off June’s second-round blitzing of Christon Edwards, while Williams seeks to tally his sixth victory of 2021.

Staten Island-born featherweight prospect James “Crunch Time” Wilkins (9-2, 6 KOs) hopes to thrill the home city fans in an eight-rounder against Texas native Juan Tapia (10-3, 3 KOs). Wilkins, who was homeless on the streets of Staten Island early in his pro career, makes his Madison Square Garden debut with hopes of graduating to contender status.

Former Irish amateur superstar “Mighty” Joe Ward (5-1, 2 KOs) looks to make it six wins in a row against Britton Norwood (10-3-1, 7 KOs) in a six-round light heavyweight tilt. Ward suffered a freak knee injury in his October 2019 pro debut against Marco Delgado and lost via second-round TKO. He avenged the loss with a one-sided decision over Delgado in March. As an amateur, Ward was a three-time European Championships gold medalist, a three-time World Championships medalist, and a 2016 Olympian.

Lomachenko vs Commey fight card

The full Lomachenko vs Commey fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey, 12 rounds, lightweight

Jared Anderson vs. Oleksandr Teslenko, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Zaragoza, 6 rounds, lightweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Xander Zayas vs. Alessio Mastronunzio, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Pablo Valdez vs. Julio Cesar Sanchez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Bryan Emmanuel Ramirez, 4 rounds, welterweight

John Bauza vs. Michael Williams Jr, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

James Wilkins vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds, featherweight

Joe Ward vs. Britton Norwood, 6 rounds, light heavyweight