Boxing

Spinning back fist KO: Sergio Pettis drops Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 272 – video of knockout

Parviz Iskenderov
Sergio Pettis knocks out Kyoji Horiguchi
Sergio Pettis | Bellator MMA

Sergio Pettis retains Bellator bantamweight title

Sergio Pettis (22-5) came out on top when he faced Kyoji Horiguchi (29-4) in the main event of Bellator 272 live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday December 3, which made it Saturday December 4 in the UK and Australia. Reigning bantamweight champion secured the win and retained his belt by way of spectacular knockout in the fourth round when he dropped former champion and current Rizin titleholder with spinning back fist that followed roundhouse kick ducked by challenger.

With the victory Pettis made the first successful defense of his belt and secured the fifth win in a row. Check out the video of knockout below.

“I came out here and got beaten up for four rounds,” Pettis said post-fight. “When it happened, I was just like, ‘Man I am losing this fight. I’ve got to do something spectacular.’ It (the decisive punch that ended the fight) came at the right time.”

“I needed to face some adversity, and tonight Horiguchi gave me all of that. It was hard trying to time his rhythm, trying to get his movement down.”

“My coaches always tell me, ‘If you open up, you could be one of the best in the world.’ That what I’m pushing for.”

Get the full Bellator 272: Pettis vs Horiguchi results.

FeaturedMMANewsResults

Related

Cold Company

