UFC Vegas 44 weigh-in results, Font vs Aldo set, one fight off (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday December 4, which makes it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Rob Font (19-4) weighed-in at 134 for his bantamweight main event bout against former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (30-7), who was 136. Ranked No. 12 lightweight Brad Riddell (10-1) and ranked No. 14 Rafael Fiziev (10-1) both came in at 155.5.

The scheduled heavyweight bout between Azamat Murzakanov and Jared Vanderaa has been canceled due to latter not being medically cleared to compete.

MMA fans can watch UUFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the UK, and UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo

Get the full UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo fight card and weigh-in results below. Faceoff video is available up top.

UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo fight card

Main Card

  • Rob Font (134) vs. Jose Aldo (136)
  • Brad Riddell (155.5) vs. Rafael Fiziev (155.5)
  • Jimmy Crute (205.5) vs. Jamahal Hill (205)
  • Clay Guida (155) vs. Leonardo Santos (156)
  • Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Chris Curtis (185)
  • Mickey Gall (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (170.5)

UFC Vegas 44 start time, how to watch, live stream, Font vs Aldo

Preliminary Card

  • Maki Pitolo (184.5) vs. Dusko Todorovic (185.5)
  • Manel Kape (125.5) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5)
  • Bryan Barberena (170.5) vs. Darian Weeks (170)
  • Jake Matthews (170) vs. Jeremiah Wells (170.5)
  • Cheyanne Buys (115.5) vs. Mallory Martin (115)
  • Alonzo Menifield (205.5) vs. William Knight (206)
  • Chris Gruetzemacher (156) vs. Claudio Puelles (155)
  • Azamat Murzakanov (216.5) vs. Jared Vanderaa (265)*
  • Vince Morales (135.5) vs. Louis Smolka (135.5)

*Fight cancelled

